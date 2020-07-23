Kimberly Guilfoyle’s fundraising team for Trump 2020 is in disarray: report

As Joe Biden continues to outraise President Trump when it comes to campaign funds, Republicans are growing increasingly concerned about Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ability to oversee the effort as Team Trump heads into an uphill battle for reelection, POLITICO reports.

Guilfoyle, who oversees a fundraising unit within the campaign, is seeing growing upheaval from her staff who have described a “feeling of confusion and said it felt like they were caught between the competing demands of longtime fundraiser Caroline Wren and Guilfoyle confidante Sergio Gor, who oversee the unit’s day-to-day operations,” according to POLITICO.

“Finance staffers privately complain about a pressure-cooker environment in which employees are berated when they’re perceived to not be measuring up,” the report continues. “They compare working under Wren and Gor to living with two warring parents; some Republicans argue that staff discontent is less about Guilfoyle than about the pair working directly under her.”

Guilfoyle’s team has seen staff departures due to people finding the situation on the team untenable, leading to replacements who don’t have much experience working with political fundraisers.

“There are growing Republican worries that the internal turmoil will hurt the campaign’s fundraising,” the reports states. “The task of shepherding mid-level donors demands a high level of organization and staff coordination, with outreach to thousands of people who are neither mega-donors with bottomless bank accounts nor smaller contributors being hit up for a few hundred dollars at most.”

