Quantcast
Connect with us

Kodak chief got sweetheart stock options deal — one day before Trump announced $765 million loan

Published

1 min ago

on

Former photography pioneer Kodak received a huge infusion of cash from President Donald Trump this week.

But it is what happened one day before that is raising eyebrows.

“At the beginning of this week, the Eastman Kodak Company handed its chief executive 1.75 million stock options,” The New York Times reported Friday.

“It was the type of compensation decision that generally wouldn’t attract much notice, except for one thing: The day after the stock options were granted, the White House announced that the company would receive a $765 million federal loan to produce ingredients to make pharmaceuticals in the United States,” the newspaper reported. “The news of the deal caused Kodak’s shares to soar more than 1,000 percent. Within 48 hours of the options grants, their value had ballooned, at least on paper, to about $50 million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time something like this has happened during the Trump administration.

“The options grant to Kodak’s executive chairman and chief executive officer, Jim Continenza, is the latest example of executives and board members at companies receiving such federal support to benefit from extraordinarily good timing. A number of those companies are involved in the hunt for vaccines and treatments for Covid-19,” The Times reported. “Insiders at Vaxart, for example, received stock options shortly before the California biotech company announced in June that its potential coronavirus vaccine was being tested in a program organized by a federal agency, causing its shares to instantly double.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Emails reveal Trump ‘personally approved’ campaign-style mailer sent to 130 million American homes

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was personally involved in sending a mailer to 130 million households, according to administration emails obtained by The New York Times.

"In accusing the administration of politicizing the Postal Service, the president’s critics point to a recent decision to send a mailer detailing guidelines to protect against the coronavirus. The mailer, which featured Mr. Trump’s name in a campaignlike style, was sent in March to 130 million American households at a reported cost of $28 million," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration bungled shift in COVID-19 reporting: Hospital group says it is ‘absolutely a catastrophe’

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

In mid-July, the Trump administration instructed hospitals to change the way they reported data on their coronavirus patients, promising the new approach would provide better, more up-to-the-minute information about the virus’s toll and allow resources and supplies to be quickly dispatched across the country.

Instead, the move has created widespread confusion, leaving some states in the dark about their hospitals’ remaining bed and intensive care capacity and, at least temporarily, removing this information from public view. As a result, it has been unclear how many people are in hospitals being treated for COVID-19 at a time when the number of infected patients nationally has been soaring.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

James Murdoch quits News Corp board over ‘disagreements over certain editorial content’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

The powerful son of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch has resigned from the board of directors of News Corp, the network's parent company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions," James Murdoch said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/oliverdarcy/status/1289313027573993475

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image