Larry Hogan: ‘A couple’ of Trump’s Cabinet secretaries privately asked me to run against him

On Thursday, in an interview on Bloomberg TV, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) discussed the claim in his upcoming book that “a couple” of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet secretaries privately urged him to mount a primary campaign to deny Trump re-nomination in 2020.

He added that he doesn’t want to divulge the identities of these Trump officials because he “wouldn’t want to see a couple of friends be fired.”

Hogan, a Republican who has sometimes feuded with his own party, has frequently been critical of Trump, and clashed with the president on medical supply procurement issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch below: