Late K-pop star’s ex jailed for sex video blackmail
Seoul (AFP) – The ex-boyfriend of late K-pop star Goo Hara was jailed by an appeal court Thursday for blackmailing her over sex videos that played a part in her apparent suicide.In 2018, Goo — a member of former girl group Kara — told local media that her ex had threatened “to end her entertainment career” by leaking their sex videos.A CCTV clip of the couple showed the singer kneeling before him seemingly begging him not to.Goo was found dead at her home in November, and is widely believed to have taken her own life after being targeted by abusive online comments following the reports about…
Millions switch to ‘local TikToks’ after India bans Chinese apps
New Delhi (AFP) - Millions of Indians have joined homegrown social media platforms since New Delhi banned a slew of Chinese apps, including TikTok, amid growing tensions between the giant neighbours, industry officials said Thursday.The ban comes as India steps up economic pressure on China following a border battle last month in which 20 Indian soldiers died.The 59 banned apps include video-sharing giant TikTok, Helo and Likee, with authorities accusing them of activities "prejudicial" to the "sovereignty and integrity of India".Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a huge social media profil... (more…)
China and UK clash over fate of Hong Kongers under new security law
Hong Kong (AFP) - China promised Thursday to take countermeasures against Britain if it presses ahead with plans to extend citizenship rights to Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the restless financial hub.Beijing has faced a groundswell of criticism from primarily Western nations over its decision to impose a new law outlawing acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.Adding to concerns, Hong Kong's influential Bar Association published a new legal analysis warning that the wording of the law -- which was kept secret until Tuesday -... (more…)
More than 100 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide
Yangon (AFP) - The bodies of at least 100 jade miners were pulled from the mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday, in one of the worst ever accidents to hit the perilous industry.Scores die each year while working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China.The disaster struck after an early bout of heavy rainfall close to the Chinese border in Kachin state, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post. "The miners were smothered by a wave of mud," the statement sai... (more…)