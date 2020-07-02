Quantcast
Legal experts muse about Bill Barr’s attempt to fire SDNY prosecutor and prosecution of Epstein’s alleged procurer and trafficker

The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire Thursday morning. The prosecutors are from SDNY, the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s office. That’s the same office for which Attorney General Bill Barr claimed U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Berman two weeks ago was “stepping down.” He then tried to fire Berman until Berman ultimately resigned once he was certain his deputy, Audrey Strauss, would be named his successor, and after Barr claimed President Trump had fired him.

That was less than two weeks ago.

Now some legal experts are hinting or musing about Barr’s sudden and ham-handed out-of-the-blue attempt bury Berman and today’s arrest of alleged procurer and sex trafficker for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell. Allegedly, some say, Donald Trump has a lot to fear if Maxwell talks.

Others may also have a lot to fear, as LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney notes:

But first, here’s the now acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, speaking about today’s arrest and indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Here’s what some legal experts are saying right now:

Attorney, Yahoo News contributor, and frequent political commentator Luppe Luppen:

CNN Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig:

NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figluzzi, a former FBI Assistant Director weighs in on Honig’s tweet:

Alex Acosta of course is the former Trump Labor Secretary who was forced to resign in the wake of national outrage over the sweetheart deal he gave to Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst:

Meanwhile, other legal experts are mocking alleged Epstein “pal” Alan Deershowitz:

Finally, this tweet from May is making its way around Twitter again today:

Trump administration to allow taxpayer-funded shelter providers to ban homeless transgender people, because Jesus

5 hours ago

July 2, 2020

The Trump Dept. of Housing and Urban Development late on Wednesday moved to roll back an Obama-era regulation that bans discrimination by taxpayer-funded shelter providers against transgender people. HUD Secretary Ben Carson wants to allow anti-transgender discrimination under the guise of religious freedom.

A statement on the HUD website filled with coded language says the proposed new rule "Returns Decision Making to Local Shelter Providers," to allow them to "establish an admissions policy that best serves their unique communities," and "better accommodate [the] religious beliefs of shelter providers."

What one Fox News host is doing with his newfound clout: Attacking Republicans

8 hours ago

July 2, 2020

The night after news broke that Fox News personality Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson broke colleague Sean Hannity's record for the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program in history, Carlson used his platform to say that most elected Republicans are "empty, sad people" desperate to fill a "yawning void inside where a personal life should be."
