Legal experts weigh in on Supreme Court rulings on Trump’s financial records

The U.S. Supreme Court, on July 9, handed down two anxiously awaited decisions dealing with access to President Donald Trump’s financial records — one in Trump v. Vance, the other in Trump v. Mazars.

In the 7-2 Trump v. Vance decision, the High Court ruled that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can have access to President Donald Trump’s financial documents — and rejected Trump’s claim that “absolute immunity” protects him from having to share those documents with Vance and other prosecutors. The dissenters in Trump v. Vance were Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito.

In Trump v. Mazars, Trump wins this stage of dispute over congressional subpoenas to lenders and accountant for president’s financial records as #SCOTUS, 7-2, sends case back to lower courts to take account of separation of powers concerns — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

In Trump v. Vance, Chief Justice John Roberts declared, “Given these safeguards and the Court’s precedents, we cannot conclude that absolute immunity is necessary or appropriate under Article II or the Supremacy Clause. Our dissenting colleagues agree.”

But Trump v. Mazars, also a 7-2 ruling, is a disappointment for Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives — as the Supreme Court ruled that Congress, at least for now, cannot have access to the president’s financial records.

The two decisions are receiving a lot of reactions and analysis from legal experts. According to CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin, “Even though the president lost on the legal issue, he has clearly won on his ability to run for reelection without disclosing his tax returns to the public.”

Here’s what other legal experts are saying:

A major win. No one should be above the law—including the president of the United States. https://t.co/qXoLMGzrop — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 9, 2020

Folks, this means the NY grand jury won't get docs until after the election.

Loss for Trump on the face, but win for him in terms of allowing more delay. — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) July 9, 2020

Trump loses but looks like he can make new arguments before district court before complying with subpoena https://t.co/875QiaDJyd pic.twitter.com/aSETBXDf2J — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) July 9, 2020

Similar outcome in the Mazars case; unlikely any Trump financial records will be available before the election https://t.co/W5sqqQdLRz — Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) July 9, 2020

These rulings mean that Trump's tax returns will not be released anytime soon. But they affirm the principle that no one, even the president, is above the law. The president is subject to investigation. Particularly important given Trump's claims that his "authority is total." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 9, 2020

In sum: Trump’s financial records—all of them—will remain sealed at least through Election Day. Trump indeed lost the Manhattan DA case, badly. But those records are subject to grand-jury secrecy, so the public won't see them. Congressional subpoena cases on hold pending remand — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 9, 2020

No court has ever held that a president was "immune" to a grand jury subpoena or Congressional subpoena. Your lawyers raised absurd arguments that were soundly rejected by seven out of the nine Supreme Court justices, including two justices you appointed. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 9, 2020

Trump v Vance is 7-2 with Alito & Thomas in the minority. DA Vance gets his records & can proceed. https://t.co/gqYoalJ1tb — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 9, 2020

Katyal: This is not a mixed bag or a victory for Trump. Trump shouldn’t be happy about this. The fact is he lost. He lost resoundingly 7-2 including his own appointees to the court… these cases can move very quickly. The Nixon tapes case moved in a matter of three months pic.twitter.com/ZXDz1YIxN9 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 9, 2020

On the substance, not a great day for congressional oversight authority. But the Trump legal team’s strategy has always been focused on delay, delay, delay — and that's exactly what they secured with this ruling.https://t.co/9sm7rAmGGx — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 9, 2020

