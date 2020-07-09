Quantcast
LGBTQ icon Aimee Stephens found ‘second purpose’ fighting her case

Published

1 min ago

on

DETROIT — Donna Stephens was working last month at home when the text came through from her lawyer. She read it and cried.“Aimee, we won,” she said.But the place where her wife, Aimee Stephens, would have sat was empty. Aimee, 59, died in May at their Redford home due to kidney disease.Five weeks after the hospice nurses had left and Aimee was buried in North Carolina, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in her favor.The case stemmed from Aimee suing her employer, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes in Garden City, for firing her after she announced she was transitioning from male to female in 2013.The …

How Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page lost his prized guitar in Minneapolis and got it back 45 years later

Published

1 min ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

MINNEAPOLIS — This is the story of Black Beauty. Not the horse, but a legendary guitar. And the people who possessed it. Or were possessed by it.Black Beauty has been displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It has been heard on such 1960s classics as Petula Clark’s “Downtown” and Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman.” And it spent 45 anonymous years in the Twin Cities, mostly in the hands of a musician who didn’t know he had an instrument that was stolen from guitar god Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.The saga of Page’s Black Beauty — a 1960 Les Paul Custom Gibson electric guitar — fe... (more…)

How Republicans are using technology to deny your right to vote

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

How do you win an election? You could gain a majority of votes. Or you can cheat—as Republicans have been doing in force since 2010—with gerrymandering and other forms of suppression across the country so the minority party can gain and hold power even as its numbers shrink.

Now those who would discourage or disable unwanted ballots have a new potential tool: voting machines. If there aren’t enough working machines to enable people to cast their ballots, you blunt their will.

‘A Democratic tsunami’: Top election forecaster changes 2020 prediction

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his supporters are hoping that if his hardcore MAGA base shows up in big numbers in November and Democratic turnout is weak, he will be able to pull off another Electoral College victory. In order for that to happen, Trump will need to fire up his base as much as possible in swing states.

But according to new, updated analysis from the Cook Political Report, former Vice President Joe Biden has an increasing advantage in many of the swing states that Trump needs to win.

