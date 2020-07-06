‘Lie, deny, and defy’: CNN’s Cuomo says Trump’s deceit is as ‘toxic’ to America as COVID-19
On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump’s claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are “totally harmless.”
“99 percent of COVID cases are harmless, says Trump,” Cuomo said. “Remember, the White House numbers puts our death rate at around 4, 4-plus percent. Is that harmless? To the 130,000 plus dead, to their families, to the tens of thousands who suffered terribly, to all those suffering now, harmless?”
“Maybe if he gave a damn, maybe if the president of the United States were not ignoring and coming up with new ways to reportedly get you to live with a pandemic, maybe then he would know just how stupid that statement is,” said Cuomo. “I will say this. Trump’s strategy of lie, deny, and defy all facts and decency is just as toxic to our society as 99 percent of COVID-19 cases. But he is being honest about one thing, and it matters, especially now, especially to you, the president’s supporters. Because you also own what he is saying right now. His blatant pitch to bigots. He has no position on whether the Confederate flag should be flying in America in the year 2020.”
“This man will not bring anyone together. His plan is the opposite,” said Cuomo. “That’s why if you want to beat this pandemic, if you want America to be better for the worthy, the key is the we. You and me.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is ‘in a meltdown’ because he ‘doesn’t know who to blame’ for his failures: Republican John Kasich
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), once a rival presidential candidate to President Donald Trump, assessed his leadership failures.
"He's flailing," said Kasich. "He's in a meltdown. He looks at his polls and doesn't know who to blame. He blames his advisers and is even blaming Fox News now. He's flailing. He doesn't know how to stop things. So I think he's just throwing everything out over the period of the last three days, hoping he's going to strike a chord."
"What he doesn't realize is that base he has, the edges of that base are beginning to fray," said Kasich. "That base is getting smaller and smaller. Because he's a Republican, he's causing a brand problem for Republicans. And mark my words. There's going to be a point in time where these folks are going to leave. Then many of them will say, I was never a part of this. I never supported him. In the meantime, because they had gone along, they have enabled him to do these kinds of just totally outrageous things."
CNN
Trump’s ‘white grievance politics’ is his base impulse because he has no strategy: NYT’s Maggie Haberman
On CNN Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman suggested that the president's appeals to racism are not an organized strategy, but simply what pops into his head.
"Has stoking racial division now become a part of the president's re-election strategy?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"So, I want to reject two things you said.," said Haberman. "One is 'now become,' and the other is 'strategy.' This is not a strategy, but what the president prefers to do and what he wants to talk about and consistently talked about for several years or decades."
"The reason it stands out so much now, it is so out of step with where the rest of the country is in this movement, which is one of the biggest civil rights movements in decades that comes against systemic racism in policing and in other areas of American life," said Haberman. "He is choosing to talk about other things. He is choosing to talk about the Confederate flag and demanding an apology from the one Black NASCAR driver."