Lincoln Project drops new ad rebuking Trump’s ‘delay the election’ tweet: ‘We’re past the red line’

This Friday, the Lincoln Project dropped another one of their anti-Trump ads, this time focusing on President Trump’s recent tweet suggesting that he wants to delay the 2020 election.

“We are past the red line,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “But Americans will not be bullied by a tyrant. We’ve made it through tough elections before and we’ll do it again—this time, Trump will lose.”

Watch the new ad in the video below: