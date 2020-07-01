Quantcast
Lincoln Project rips ‘Comrade Trump’ in new Russian-language attack ad

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Lincoln Project came out with a new ad mocking President Donald Trump — this time in Russian.

“The most important endorsement Donald Trump received in 2016 was not from your Senate leader Mitch McConnell,” said the ad, translated from Russian. “And not from your Congressman Paul Ryan. And not from any of your Republican senators, representatives, or governors. No, Donald Trump received the most important endorsement in 2016 from our great leader Vladimir Putin.”

“Our special services worked overtime to elect Comrade Trump,” the ad continued. “Comrade Trump wisely accepted our help. Now our wise and strong leader Vladimir Putin has once again chosen for himself. And Comrade Trump gladly accepted the help of Mother Russia again!”

Watch the full ad here:


Multi-story building suddenly collapses in Brooklyn, New York

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A multi-story building has collapsed in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn, New York, videos, photos and reports show.

It's unknown what happened and unclear if there are injuries. Neighbors in the area say that the first floor of the building had a gym in it. Gyms have been closed in New York due to the coronavirus, so there is hope that it was empty.

According to Gothamist, dozens of firefighters are on the scene but couldn't confirm if there were any people in the building.

Kayleigh McEnany disagrees Trump should have to denounce ‘white power’ video he retweeted

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing, a reporter asked Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany why President Donald Trump has not denounced the video he retweeted of his supporters in The Villages chanting "White power!" McEnany flatly disagreed the president had anything to denounce, arguing that deleting the video was sufficient.

"Why hasn't the president denounced the 'white power' video he tweeted?" asked the reporter.

"The president took down that video," said McEnany. "That deletion speaks strongly."

"But why hasn't he denounced it?"

"He deleted it," repeated McEnany. "The deletion speaks for itself."

‘We’re aware that there are embers’: Kayleigh McEnany downplays growing COVID-19 outbreaks

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to downplay the new wave of coronavirus cases when asked to defend President Donald Trump's latest comment that the virus will soon "disappear."

"We're aware that there are embers in the country, we're aware that there are places with rising cases," said McEnany. "We're continually assessing that. But one thing I would note is just that when you do test for people, you do identify more cases."

Contrary to McEnany's suggestion that the blame lies partly on increased testing, positivity rates per test are rising, and hospitalizations are rising, both of which indicate a serious rise in total cases rather than reporting.

