Lincoln Project rips ‘Comrade Trump’ in new Russian-language attack ad

On Wednesday, the Lincoln Project came out with a new ad mocking President Donald Trump — this time in Russian.

“The most important endorsement Donald Trump received in 2016 was not from your Senate leader Mitch McConnell,” said the ad, translated from Russian. “And not from your Congressman Paul Ryan. And not from any of your Republican senators, representatives, or governors. No, Donald Trump received the most important endorsement in 2016 from our great leader Vladimir Putin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our special services worked overtime to elect Comrade Trump,” the ad continued. “Comrade Trump wisely accepted our help. Now our wise and strong leader Vladimir Putin has once again chosen for himself. And Comrade Trump gladly accepted the help of Mother Russia again!”

Watch the full ad here: