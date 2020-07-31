Lincoln Project’s new ‘Impotus Americanus’ ad imagines Trump as an exotic animal – and links him to Jeffrey Epstein
A new ad dropped by the anti-Trump group Lincoln Project frames President Trump as an exotic animal whose species can be identified by its “ruddy, orange color not found in nature.”
The video ties Trump to “other predators” such as “Molestus Epstein.”
“Now [Trump] focuses on exploiting its home territory, the United States,” the ad’s narrator says.
Impotus Americanus is one of the heaviest leaders in the animal kingdom, and is famously known to be an orange, ruddy color not found in nature. pic.twitter.com/8ccudG6krq
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
