Lincoln Project’s new ‘Impotus Americanus’ ad imagines Trump as an exotic animal – and links him to Jeffrey Epstein

Published

2 hours ago

on

A new ad dropped by the anti-Trump group Lincoln Project frames President Trump as an exotic animal whose species can be identified by its “ruddy, orange color not found in nature.”

The video ties Trump to “other predators” such as “Molestus Epstein.”

“Now [Trump] focuses on exploiting its home territory, the United States,” the ad’s narrator says.

Watch the new ad below:


James Murdoch quits News Corp board over ‘disagreements over certain editorial content’: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital: ’She is home and doing well’

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Liberal Supreme Court watchers breathed a sign of relief on Friday after receiving good news about the health of a progressive titan on the court.

"Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a New York City hospital on Friday after her latest medical procedure," CNN reported Friday, citing the court.

"She is home and doing well," a statement read.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from the hospital after latest medical procedure https://t.co/OhrvF6BDQg

2020 Election

‘Fish always flop around before they die’: Trump’s panic over the election perfectly explained on MSNBC

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday reported on the "panicky behavior" exhibited by President Donald Trump as coronavirus fatalities continue to surge while the economy is in shambles.

Wallace noted a report by New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker on Trump's complaints about the legitimacy of the election.

"It is the kind of language resonant of conspiracy theorists, cranks and defeated candidates, not an incumbent living in the White House. Never before has a sitting president of the United States sought to undermine public faith in the election system the way Mr. Trump has," Baker wrote. "He has refused to commit to respecting the results and, even after his election-delay trial balloon was panned by Republican allies, he raised the specter on Thursday evening of months of lawsuits challenging the outcome."

