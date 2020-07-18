Lindsey Graham goes on Fox News to explain the ‘big difference’ between John Lewis and #BLM protesters

On Saturday, even Fox News was discussing civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away on Friday.

For a segment billed as “remembering the life and legacy” of Rep. Lewis, Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro interviewed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“John was known for causing, ‘good trouble.’ That’s what he described the civil rights movement — ‘good trouble.’ Peaceful protest, being hit in the head for a worthy cause. That’s different than what you see playing out in the streets of the United States,” Graham argued.

“I think John Lewis loved America, he wanted to make it better. What you see happening today here is people who hate America and want to change it,” the South Carolina Republican declared. “Big difference, but he will be missed.”

Lindsey Graham: I think John Lewis loved America. He wanted to make it better. What you see happening today here is people who hate America and want to change it. Big difference pic.twitter.com/AkN4AnDFKZ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 19, 2020

In reality, Lewis supported the Black Lives Matter protests.

In June, he specifically described the protests as “good trouble” during an interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“It was very moving, very moving to see hundreds of thousands of people from all over America and around the world take to the streets — to speak up, to speak out, to get into what I call ‘good trouble,’” he said.

The congressman’s last public event was a visit to Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.

Civil rights leader and Democratic Rep. John Lewis visited the "BLACK LIVES MATTER" street banner recently painted outside of the White House, alongside Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. https://t.co/Blm2wZ8zzK pic.twitter.com/ikAHonI0Gu — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was Black Lives Matter before it was cool. I wrote about what they wouldn't let him say at the March on Washington because it was too real. https://t.co/1GqXBR0V0E via @voxdotcom — Paul Butler (@LawProfButler) July 18, 2020

“Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.” Congressman John Lewis I have been moved by his words & actions, and I’m humbled that he visited #BlackLivesMatter Plaza. The work goes on… pic.twitter.com/x7i53UuQIz — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 7, 2020