‘Literally insane’: Trump ripped by an epidemiologist for touting medical advice from a game show host

1 min ago

During a segment on MSNBC this Monday, epidemiologist Anne Rimoin said that when comes to the United States’ response to the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t even match up to the effort of some third-world countries.

“We have fallen far from our seat of being the country that stands as a bastion of science and truth and understanding,” Rimoin said. “I mean, the fact of the matter is that Dr. Fauci is a scientist, so he’s letting science dictate recommendations, and that is where we should be.”

She then pointed to Trump’s retweet of former dating gameshow host Chuck Woolery, who falsely claimed that the CDC, the media, and “our doctors” are “lying” about the pandemic.

“We need to be focusing on facts, and science, and staying away from politics,” she added. It’s literally insane.”

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump is so mad at his campaign manager he is now doing the opposite of the advice he receives: report

17 mins ago

July 13, 2020

President Donald Trump's campaign is in disarray after the embarrassing turnout for his Tulsa rally and the cancellation of a planned rally in New Hampshire, according to a new report by CNN.

"With just four months until Election Day, the Trump campaign is struggling to deploy what was supposed to be a chief feature of the President's reelection effort -- the signature Trump rally," CNN reported Monday. "Three weeks after the poorly attended Tulsa event, the hangover is still being felt inside the campaign, aides and advisers tell CNN. And safety concerns over bad weather caused the campaign to postpone a rally scheduled for Saturday in New Hampshire, even as skies were expected to be clear by the time Trump took the stage."

Trump’s niece has shed light on the roots of his ‘psychosis’ – and it will leave ‘a seismic imprint’: biographer

43 mins ago

July 13, 2020

In an op-ed for POLITICO published this Monday, Michael Kruse writes that of all the books written about Donald Trump since the start of his presidential campaign, the new tell-all coming from Trump's niece is the most damaging.

"Mary Trump, to be sure, is a partisan (a registered Democrat who’s expressed public admiration for Hillary Clinton) with an ax to grind (she and her brother were all but excised from passed-down riches), and she writes, too, with palpable sadness and anger stemming from the long-ago loss of her father," Kruse writes. "The White House, meanwhile, predictably has dismissed her account as rife with 'falsehoods' and 'ridiculous, absurd allegations.' But she also holds a Ph.D. in psychological studies. And in these taut 211 pages, she puts us in new rooms, shows us new scenes with new details and lets us hear from members of the president’s nuclear family who have been conspicuously and obstinately mum. She is, after all, and by blood still, one of them—and 'the only Trump,' as she puts it, 'who is willing' to dish on what she calls 'my malignantly dysfunctional family.'"

Ghislaine Maxwell wrapped her cell phone in tin foil in ‘a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection’: Feds

52 mins ago

July 13, 2020

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell kept a cell phone wrapped in tin foil, according to a new report in The New York Times.

"When F.B.I. agents went to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell on the morning of July 2 on a remote property in New Hampshire, they broke through her locked gate, approached the front door and announced themselves, telling her to open the door, federal prosecutors said in newly filed court papers on Monday," the newspaper reported. "Through a window, the agents saw her ignore their order and flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting the door behind her, the prosecutors wrote."

