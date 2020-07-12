Quantcast
Lower cognitive ability linked to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines

Published

3 mins ago

on

New research provides evidence that working memory and fluid intelligence are associated with engaging in social distancing in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The new study has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.On March 11th, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus SARS‐CoV‐2 to be a global pandemic. Governments around the world urged people to follow preventive health measures such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing. But not everyone abided by the safety guidelines."At the moment, succes…

Lower cognitive ability linked to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

July 12, 2020

Mitt Romney slams Trump for 'unprecedented, historic corruption' in commuting Roger Stone's sentence

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Sen. Mitt Romney blasted President Donald Trump Saturday for "unprecedented, historic corruption" in commuting Roger Stone's prison sentence.Even as most other Republicans held their tongues, the Utah senator slammed Trump for trying to save his own skin by protecting Stone from punishment."Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president," Romney tweeted.Stone was convicted last year of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding.He lashed out at Romney on S...

Nearly 1 in 4 US teachers at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with coronavirus

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

About one in four teachers in the U.S. are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if they get infected with the new coronavirus, according to a report released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.The foundation, a nonpartisan organization that focuses on national health care issues, looked at a series of factors identified by the Centers of Disease Control which could indicate that a person could be "more likely than others to become severely ill," when they are exposed to the virus.They include several underlying health conditions — such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseas...

