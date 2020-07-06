Quantcast
Maddow reveals pleas from doctors: ‘We’re fighting two wars — one is coronavirus and the other is stupidity’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow revealed the dire situation that many states are now facing as cases of the coronavirus increase in the southern part of the United States from Florida to Arizona.

In a video of a San Antonio, Texas hospital, doctors explained that they have just three machines and ten patients who need them.

“How do you make those decisions?” the doctor asked.

One Houston doctor was captured suggesting, “if you want to live to see August 1, you should stay indoors and isolate on July 4th.”

Then there are the doctors who are starting to get angry. SkyNews interviewed a team in Houston where the doctor explained people should be doing more to protect themselves.

“We’re fighting two wars,” he said. “No. 1 is the coronavirus, and war number two is stupidity.”

“I mean, it’s not only Texas, look at Austin, Texas, capitol, the mayor in Austin said it’s ten days to two weeks before the Austin hospitals are overwhelmed,” said Maddow. “In San Antonio, the Express-News said it’s a week or two before the hospitals are overrun there. There’s right now, more COVID patients in hospital rooms in their area than in New York City. In Fort Worth, it’s reported that they may have three weeks, maybe, there before the hospitals are overrun. And Laredo reporting their hospitals are full. Corpus Christi announced late last week that they are down to 9 ICU beds for a 12-county region with a population of more than 600,000 people. Nine beds.

She noted that in Houston, they’re already at max capacity.

“Houston is the fourth largest city in America,” Maddow said. “This is where we are. And this is what we are going to keep barrelling further and further in to without a change in course.”

Watch her opener below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
