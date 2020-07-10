Maddow sounds the alarm on Bill Barr ‘decapitating’ US attorneys in key places that were investigating Donald Trump

While President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone is garnering most of the Friday night “news dump, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow sounded the alarm about a story that she’s concerned is being lost in the shuffle.

According to Maddow, Attorney General Bill Barr has fired three U.S. attorneys that are responsible for prosecuting Trump and his businesses in three specific districts, the Eastern District of New York, the Southern District of New York, and the Washington, D.C. district.

“The president’s attorney general has just ousted another federal prosecutor, whose office was handling cases pertaining to the president,” she said at the top of her Friday show. “Tonight, it’s the Eastern District of New York. Now, if you are the president and you and your campaign, and your inaugural committee, and your donors, and your lawyers, and your campaign staff, and your longtime friends, and associates keep finding themselves accused of felonies or at least targeted or involved in serious criminal investigations. Then, if you are the president, the federal prosecutors, what you probably have to worry about are three.”

“The U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C. where the nation’s capital is, where lots of national security stuff gets handled. Second, New York. Even if you are not a president from New York, whose business is headquartered in New York, like this one. If you and your marching order, as president, often find yourselves adjacent to criminal, financial matters. Well, the famous prosecutor’s office in New York tends to take advantage of the fact that New York is the financial capital of the world. And so, most crimes that involve mine, aka most crimes, sometimes, can, somehow, find their way into New York’s federal jurisdiction. And that applies, in the first instance, to the federal prosecutor’s office in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, but the Eastern District gets its beak wet like that, too.”

Maddow explained that over the past three months, while the United States was desperately trying to contend with a pandemic, “the president’s attorney general, William Barr, has system systematically decapitated all three of those offices.”

See the full explanation below: