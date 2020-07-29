Quantcast
Connect with us

Madonna post blocked by Instagram for false virus video

Published

5 mins ago

on

Superstar singer Madonna has been censored on Instagram for spreading false information about a supposed cure for COVID-19 after she shared clips from a video also re-tweeted by Donald Trump.

In her post to 15.4 million followers, Madonna claimed that a proven vaccine had been available for months but it was being kept secret “to let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She attached a video of US physician Stella Immanuel who praised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle coronavirus cure.

Various clips of Immanuel’s speech have spread rapidly on the internet in recent days, but hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, has not been proved effective against COVID-19.

“We’ve removed this video for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19,” a company spokeswoman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told AFP on Wednesday.

“People who reacted to, commented on, or shared this video, will see messages directing them to authoritative information about the virus.”

Madonna’s post was deleted, but screengrabs showed it had earlier been blurred by Instagram and tagged “False Information — reviewed by independent fact-checkers” with a link to a page debunking the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump this week tweeted several clips of the video to his 84 million followers, before the tweets were removed.

His son Donald Trump Jr was temporarily halted from tweeting Tuesday after he also shared parts of the video.

“Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure — it is called hydroxychloroquine,” Immanuel exclaimed in the video, standing on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington with likeminded physicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also railed against face masks and lockdowns.

Madonna said in May she had recovered from the coronavirus which forced her to pull out of concerts in Paris earlier in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP and other media companies, including Reuters and the Associated Press, work with Facebook’s fact checking program, under which content rated false is downgraded in news feeds so that fewer people see it.

If someone tries to share such a post, he or she is presented with an article explaining why the information is not accurate.

© 2020 AFP


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Louie Gohmert says he might have gotten COVID-19 from wearing a face mask

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) mused on Wednesday that he could have become infected with COVID-19 by wearing a face mask.

Just hours before Gohmert was scheduled to travel with President Donald Trump to Texas, the congressman confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask at a hearing on Tuesday, told KETK that he may have contracted the disease from a facial covering.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Wildly, baldly, racist’: Trump ignites a firestorm with ‘insane’ tweet about the ‘Suburban Lifestyle Dream’

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a bizarre tweet aimed at those living their "suburban lifestyle dream" and what he apparently sees as the encroaching threat of lower-income people.

"I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," Trump tweeted. "Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden’s VP pick — maybe

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Joe Biden's vice presidential pick has been one of Washington’s best kept secrets but a supposedly accidental news publication by Politico and Biden’s own teasingly displayed notes are raising expectations that the winner is Kamala Harris.

Speculation over the choice of VP is a parlor game played every four years in Washington, but this time the stakes are unusually high.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image