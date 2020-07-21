Quantcast
Connect with us

Maine brewery cancels on Lara Trump after accusing the campaign of lying about the ‘Women for Trump’ event

Published

2 mins ago

on

A Trump campaign event in Maine was canceled Tuesday after the owner said he was lied to by the campaign about the scope of the event.

Brad and Nancy Nadeau, the owners of Stars and Stripes Brewing, told the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday that they were alerted to the facts from a campaign news release calling them the “first stop” for a “Women for Trump” bus tour that will cross a few states in the northeast, ending in New Hampshire two days after it begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nadeaus said on Tuesday they had initially been told that some members of the campaign were going to come in for a beer while getting pizza from an adjacent restaurant,” the report explained. “Brad Nadeau said he was told late Monday that Lara Trump, the Republican president’s daughter-in-law, would be there and reporters may come as well, but he did not know it would be a formal event.”

Understandably they came under a deluge of negative comments from folks in the area wondering why the Nadeaus’ brewery was a Trump hot spot. He called the campaign to cancel the event, noting that their business does not host political events or endorse candidates.

Brad Nadeau is a Marine veteran who served in the Iraq War and he has been willing to host charitable events for causes, but not for political campaigns.

“I tried so hard to keep this brewery positive, and we haven’t had any backlash because we don’t do anything that’s negative,” he told the Daily News. “But when it comes to politics, people are so far on either side.”

No one seems to know whether Lara Trump will move the rally to another location or how they’ll proceed. Mercedes Schlapp, Katrina Pierson and Pam Bondi were all names cited as headliners of the event along with many Maine Republicans, except, of course, Sen. Susan Collins, who is barely holding onto her Senate seat in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at the Bangor Daily News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Maine brewery cancels on Lara Trump after accusing the campaign of lying about the ‘Women for Trump’ event

Published

1 min ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A Trump campaign event in Maine was canceled Tuesday after the owner said he was lied to by the campaign about the scope of the event.

Brad and Nancy Nadeau, the owners of Stars and Stripes Brewing, told the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday that they were alerted to the facts from a campaign news release calling them the "first stop" for a "Women for Trump" bus tour that will actually just cross a few states in the northeast, ending in New Hampshire two days after it begins.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rash of COVID-19 infections in West Virginia tied to seven churches: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

According to a report from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections in the state has local authorities placing the blame on seven different churches as hot spots.

The report notes that earlier this summer the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources pinned infection outbreaks in Ohio, Marshall, Hampshire, Marion and Jefferson counties on churches. Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, in particular was the home to 40 parishioners who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Idaho man who led cops on a chase before a shootout outed as a Bundy militant at armed occupation in Oregon

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Sean L. Anderson led police "from four agencies" in a chase on Highway 12 near Kamiah, Idaho over the weekend before it ended in a shootout.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Tuesday that Anderson was rushed to the hospital after being injured in the shootout. But this isn't the first time he's faced off against the law. He was among the crowd of white men who participated “in the 41-day armed occupation in early 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image