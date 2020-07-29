‘Maine is done with her excuses’: Lincoln Project hammers Susan Collins in brutal new anti-Trump ad

The Lincoln Project has started going after Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) with a new ad that accuses her of failing in her duty to hold President Donald Trump accountable.

The ad begins by listing off prominent past Maine politicians, including former Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, who famously stood up to Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI) in her famous “Declaration of Conscience” speech.

The ad then shows how Collins has failed to act as strongly as her predecessor by noting how she failed to vote to convict the president during his Senate impeachment trial.

“Susan Collins never stands up to Donald Trump,” the ad says. “That’s why Maine is done with her weakness and excuses.”

The ad then claims Collins’s reputation as an independent-minded Republican is a “fraud,” while also claiming that Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are the ones really pulling her strings.

“Maine deserves a leader,” the ad concludes. “Not a Trump stooge.”

Watch the video below.