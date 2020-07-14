Man caught on video vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower
NEW YORK — Surveillance video released Tuesday of the vandal who defaced the massive Black Lives Matter mural in front of Manhattan’s Trump Tower shows he dumped an entire can of red paint before fleeing.Police are asking the public’s help identifying the culprit and tracking him down.The man, wearing a black baseball hat with white lettering, sunglasses and a surgical mask, approached the mural on Fifth Avenue near West 57th Street in Midtown about 12:15 p.m. Monday, pulled an open can of red paint from a paper bag and emptied the can onto the “V” in LIVES, the video shows.He emptied the can’…
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving cartoonist sues ADL for calling him anti-Semitic — and his lawsuit is loaded with anti-Semitic conspiracies
Ben Garrison, a Trump-loving conservative political cartoonist, has filed a lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League for labeling some of his work as anti-Semitic.
However, Garrison's lawsuit tries to disprove charges of anti-Semitism by relying on several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving George Soros and the Rothschild family, whom neo-Nazis and other anti-Semites falsely believe control world governments.
At issue is a cartoon that Garrison drew in 2017 that depicted former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster as puppet whose strings were being pulled by George Soros and an even larger hand that was labeled, "Rothschilds."
Breaking Banner
Trump keeps trying to turn the page on coronavirus — but even his allies won’t let him move on
President Donald Trump desperately wants to turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 138,000 in the U.S. and threatens to sink his re-election -- but even his staunchest allies won't let him move on.
A growing number of Trump's reliable allies are undermining White House talking points on the deadly pandemic that's rapidly spreading across the South and West, and Republicans are joining the calls for more testing and other measures the president opposes, reported Politico.
Breaking Banner
Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida
The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida's GOP senators seems to support canceling.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a "coronavirus" section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.
"Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate," his site says.