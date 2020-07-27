Man holding Black Lives Matter sign in ‘America’s most racist town’ gets pelted with nonstop threats and abuse

“In about ten minutes, I’m going to be back and you’d better be f*cking gone!” another driver threatens him.
“What about white lives?” one woman asks angrily. “We matter too!”
“Explain to me why a coon’s life matters,” shouts a man from his car.
“Get your ass out of town, that sh*t don’t mean sh*t here!” threatens another.
“I’d be ashamed to be a white boy carrying that stupid sign,” a driver informs him.
Even though most of the video is grim, it ends on a hopeful note as a young man wearing a face mask approaches the man and gives him a note that reads, “Ignore the haters, you’re being peaceful. What you’re doing is good — just a friendly reminder don’t give up hope.”
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
White supremacists posing as Black Lives Matter protesters instigated riots that broke out over the weekend in Richmond.
Six people were arrested during the unrest, which was billed as a "Richmond Stands With Portland" rally, and law enforcement officials confirmed the violence was sparked by right-wing hate groups, reported WSLS-TV.
“There were white supremacists marching under the banner of Black Lives Matter, an attempt to undermine an otherwise overwhelmingly peaceful movement toward social justice,” Richmond mayor Levar Stoney. “We’ve spoken on many occasions about those who’ve chosen a more violent route to express their discontent and what that does for the overall movement toward social justice.”
President Donald Trump hasn't led a Florida poll since the pandemic began, and that's a major warning sign for his re-election campaign.
A new CNN/SSRS poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump 51-46 in Florida, while Quinnipiac University poll shows him with an even more commanding 51-38 lead, and that's bad news in a state the president must win to stay in office, reported CNN's Harry Enten.
"The fact that the polls in Florida favor Biden should be one of the biggest warning signs yet for Trump's fledgling campaign," Enten wrote. "Yes, we still have 100 days to go, and history does suggest that the gap in Florida could close."