Man on trial for synagogue attack that shocked Germany
Magdeburg (Germany) (AFP) – A German man went on trial on Tuesday for a deadly shooting targeting Jews in the eastern city of Halle last year, one of the worst acts of anti-Semitic violence in Germany’s postwar history.Stephan Balliet, 28, who is accused of shooting dead two people in October after he tried and failed to storm a synagogue, said he would address the court as the hearing opened.He has been charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.Dressed in all black, Balliet was brought handcuffed into the courtroom by three armed guards. Unflinching and void of…
Russian tech exec sues Steele Dossier author in UK court
London (AFP) - A Russian tech entrepreneur on Monday began a defamation claim against the British author of a controversial report at the heart of 2016 US election meddling allegations first leaked to BuzzFeed.Alexej Gubarev said in documents released in London's High Court that former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele was responsible for the US news site's January 2017 publication of his dossier.Some of its findings were used by special counsel Robert Mueller to conduct his own investigation that found evidence of Russian interference but no collusion with Donald Trump's team.Both Gu... (more…)
Trump’s unpaid security bills are finally catching up with him as Florida sheriff reveals he can’t secure RNC convention
Republicans have one month to pull off their convention in Florida, where the coronavirus has gotten so bad that some municipalities are starting to talk about shutting down again.
Politico reported Monday that the sheriff of Jacksonville, Florida is in a particularly difficult spot as the convention day approaches. He explained that the "lack of clear plans, adequate funding and enough law enforcement officers" means he can no longer provide security for the event.
Proof Russia meddled in UK elections and Scottish referendum — but new report didn’t tackle Brexit involvement
Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum and the British government failed to ask for a deep assessment of possible Kremlin-directed interference in the Brexit vote as it was slow to recognise the existence of the threat, said a long-awaited British parliamentary report released Tuesday.
"There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment," said Kevan Jones, a member of the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).
The report said it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect the 2016 EU referendum from Russian interference, and that British officials should have recognised the Russian threat back in 2014. The authors said there had been no assessment of Russian influence.