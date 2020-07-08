Man repeatedly punches woman in the head and calls her homophobic slur because he didn’t like how she parked

A business owner in Portland, Maine, has been charged with aggravated assault after he physically attacked a woman and spewed homophobic slurs at her in the parking lot of a supermarket, the Bangor Daily News reports.

In a post to Facebook last week, Alana Reali described the attack, saying the man called her a “f*cking f*ggot” and put her in a chokehold and punched repeatedly in the back of the head.

“Thankfully there were people there as I was screaming bloody murder. If no one was around this man would’ve killed me,” Reali wrote.

Michael Roylos, a 63-year-old Portland man, will appear in court for aggravated assault, assault, criminal threatening, and interference with constitutional and civil rights, according to Portland police spokesperson Robert Martin.

Roylos allegedly accused Reali of driving recklessly. As she began to walk toward the store, Roylos told her that “that was the last time [she will] get away with that,” before calling her a homophobic slur. Then the assault happened. Reali was transported to a hospital for her injuries and released on Friday.