Man repeatedly punches woman in the head and calls her homophobic slur because he didn’t like how she parked

Published

1 min ago

on

A business owner in Portland, Maine, has been charged with aggravated assault after he physically attacked a woman and spewed homophobic slurs at her in the parking lot of a supermarket, the Bangor Daily News reports.

In a post to Facebook last week, Alana Reali described the attack, saying the man called her a “f*cking f*ggot” and put her in a chokehold and punched repeatedly in the back of the head.

“Thankfully there were people there as I was screaming bloody murder. If no one was around this man would’ve killed me,” Reali wrote.

Michael Roylos, a 63-year-old Portland man, will appear in court for aggravated assault, assault, criminal threatening, and interference with constitutional and civil rights, according to Portland police spokesperson Robert Martin.

Roylos allegedly accused Reali of driving recklessly. As she began to walk toward the store, Roylos told her that “that was the last time [she will] get away with that,” before calling her a homophobic slur. Then the assault happened. Reali was transported to a hospital for her injuries and released on Friday.


2020 Election

Fox’s Laura Ingraham admitted she’s preparing for Trump’s defeat during ‘melancholy’ dinner with Roger Ailes’s widow: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

Fox News host Laura Ingraham might be preparing for President Donald Trump to be defeated in the upcoming elections. According to a report at Vanity Fair, the Fox News pundit attended a dinner with Roger Ailes's widow Elizabeth a few weeks ago, in which the guests discussed Trump’s electoral prospects.

“The political conversation around the table was melancholy, a person familiar with the gathering recalled. With COVID cases hitting record highs and Donald Trump's poll numbers going in the opposite direction, guests agreed that Trump is probably incapable, or unwilling, to take steps to turn things around,” wrote reporter Gabriel Sherman.

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court to rule in Trump tax returns and financial records cases

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

The US Supreme Court is to rule on Thursday on whether President Donald Trump must release financial records to prosecutors and Congress, politically sensitive cases with potentially far-reaching implications.

Asserting presidential immunity, the New York real estate tycoon has refused to release his tax returns despite promising to do so during his 2016 campaign for the White House.

Trump's finances are the target of Democratic-led committees in the House of Representatives which are looking into the president, the Trump Organization and his family in what started as a probe into foreign influence in 2016.

Breaking Banner

WATCH: CNN host temporarily speechless after Ohio sheriff says he won’t be the ‘mask police’

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

In a segment on CNN this Wednesday, Brianna Keiler interviewed Sheriff Richard Jones of Butler County, Ohio, grilling him over his refusal to enforce his state's face mask mandate.

Keiler mentioned how asymptomatic coronavirus carriers can still spread the virus, to which Jones replied that the numerous studies and statements from health agencies are too confusing to enforce any one policy.

"I'm not trusting what you say -- I don't know you that well," Jones told Keiler. "Every week they change how you can catch this, how you can't -- first to wear a mask, then not to wear a mask, then it's a certain kind of mask ... people are confused, I'm confused. I wear a mask, but we shouldn't have our government demand that we wear a mask, that we can't work, that the economy's shut down ... when this is all over and the studies come out, there will be more people who have died from not being able to go to a hospital, without being able to get their medication -- this is my opinion."

