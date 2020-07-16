Man spits on grocery store worker who asked him to wear a mask — and immediately gets hit in the face: police

A tourist staying in Puerto Rico allegedly spit on a grocery store employee who asked him to put on his face mask — and then wound up getting hit right in the face.

Univision reports that police say a man named William Martin Drew went to an Econo grocery store in Rincón, Puerto Rico on Tuesday night while wearing a mask that was dangling around his neck and not covering his face.

When an employee asked the man to put it on, police say the man became aggressive and spat on him — after which he got hit in the face by a security guard.

In a phone camera video recorded by Drew in the aftermath of the incident, the American tourist shows that he has a mouthful of blood after getting hit, and he warns employees that police would be coming to arrest the man who hit him.

“The cops are coming right now to get this piece of sh*t arrested!” he said while pointing at the employee.

Drew also claimed to have been hit by a golf club, although police made no specific mention of a golf club in their report on the incident.

However, according to Univision, Drew was arrested and is due to report to the Aguadilla Court at “a later date.”

Watch the video below.