Quantcast
Connect with us

Man spits on grocery store worker who asked him to wear a mask — and immediately gets hit in the face: police

Published

34 mins ago

on

A tourist staying in Puerto Rico allegedly spit on a grocery store employee who asked him to put on his face mask — and then wound up getting hit right in the face.

Univision reports that police say a man named William Martin Drew went to an Econo grocery store in Rincón, Puerto Rico on Tuesday night while wearing a mask that was dangling around his neck and not covering his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

When an employee asked the man to put it on, police say the man became aggressive and spat on him — after which he got hit in the face by a security guard.

In a phone camera video recorded by Drew in the aftermath of the incident, the American tourist shows that he has a mouthful of blood after getting hit, and he warns employees that police would be coming to arrest the man who hit him.

“The cops are coming right now to get this piece of sh*t arrested!” he said while pointing at the employee.

Drew also claimed to have been hit by a golf club, although police made no specific mention of a golf club in their report on the incident.

However, according to Univision, Drew was arrested and is due to report to the Aguadilla Court at “a later date.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Anti-maskers chanting ‘USA’ attack Black pastor seeking reparations for Tulsa race massacre

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

A group of anti-mask protesters attacked a Black pastor during his weekly demonstration seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon AME Church, has protested outside City Hall each Wednesday since September 2018, but this week his demonstration was disrupted by a group intending to protest Tulsa's newly enacted mask mandate, reported Tulsa World.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Man spits on grocery store worker who asked him to wear a mask — and immediately gets hit in the face: police

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

An American tourist staying in Puerto Rico allegedly spit on a grocery store employee who asked him to put on his face mask -- and then wound up getting hit right in the face.

Univision reports that police say a man named William Martin Drew went to an Econo grocery store in Rincón, Puerto Rico on Tuesday night while wearing a mask that was dangling around his neck and not covering his face.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Could’ve had Stacey Abrams’: Outrage erupts as ‘pro-virus’ Georgia governor kills mask mandates

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Welcome to Georgia, the state that ranks eighth in population but fourth in new COVID-19 cases.

As the coronavirus spreads across the Peach State, Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday issued an executive order banning all cities and town from requiring face masks to be worn. Curiously, the directive came just hours after he met with President Donald Trump.

That means at least 15 cities currently requiring face masks now have to rescind those orders.

Face masks have proven to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which is unchecked in the United States, but under control in many other countries across the globe.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image