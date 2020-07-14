Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida

The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida’s GOP senators seems to support canceling.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a “coronavirus” section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate,” his site says.

That seems to fly in the face of the GOP’s decision to continue holding a Republican convention even if it is dangerous.

Florida has been hitting records of coronavirus cases over 15,000 and 16,000 per day and hospitalizations have also increased as well. An increase in cases generally predicts an increase in deaths and Florida has slowly been growing more deadly. Last week, the state hit a record for COVID-19 deaths at 120 in just one day. That was surpassed Tuesday with 132 new deaths in a single day.

To make matters worse, testing is becoming a problem.

“The state received significantly less tests Monday (67,160) than it did the two days prior (255,231 combined). Of the total tests received, 18.31% were positive. This includes people tested multiple times,” WFLA reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio said over the weekend that the cost of not reopening schools in August is “extraordinary,” even if there is a giant surge in cases.

He acknowledged that there are risks of death if schools reopen, but not going to school is a bigger deal.

Read Rubio’s coronavirus website here.