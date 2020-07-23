Quantcast
Connect with us

Marine belonging to Trump’s helicopter squadron tests positive for COVID: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

According to a Marine Corps spokesperson speaking to POLITICO, a Marine assigned to the military helicopter squadron that transports President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Marine, assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, was tested on Tuesday and received the positive result on Thursday, said spokesperson Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the squadron administers 80 to 100 tests per week,” the report states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The squadron was informed of the positive test on Thursday, just ahead of Trump’s planned trip to Bedminster, N.J this weekend.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment,” Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the Marine was never in direct contact with the Trump helicopters. “No impact is expected to the President during his trip to Bedminster, N.J.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He knows he is unfit’: Yale psychiatrist explains how Trump revealed he is mentally deteriorating

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Yale School of Medicine forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee offered her expertise on Thursday to break down what President Donald Trump revealed about his mental fitness to hold office during a recent Fox News interview.

Lee says that Trump's attacks on Joe Biden's mental fitness are actually him admitting his own mental decline.

https://twitter.com/BandyXLee1/status/1286362939004456961

https://twitter.com/BandyXLee1/status/1286392623851282433

Lee also says that Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor now running for Congress, may not even be a medical doctor anymore.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Marine belonging to Trump’s helicopter squadron tests positive for COVID: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

According to a Marine Corps spokesperson speaking to POLITICO, a Marine assigned to the military helicopter squadron that transports President Trump has tested posited for coronavirus.

"The Marine, assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, was tested on Tuesday and received the positive result on Thursday, said spokesperson Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the squadron administers 80 to 100 tests per week," the report states.

The squadron was informed of the positive test on Thursday, just ahead of Trump's planned trip to Bedminster, N.J this weekend.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment," Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the Marine was never in direct contact with the Trump helicopters. "No impact is expected to the President during his trip to Bedminster, N.J."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House denies Stephen Miller’s grandma died of COVID – but her death certificate says otherwise

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Mother Jones, the White House is denying Trump advisor Stephen Miller's grandmother died from complications due to coronavirus, but her death certificate says otherwise.

On July 4, Miller's uncle David Glosser, a vocal Trump critic who has also slammed Miller for his anti-immigrant policies, announced on Facebook the death of his mother, Ruth Glosser, who was Miller’s maternal grandmother.

"This morning my mother, Ruth Glosser, died of the late effects of COVID-19 like so many thousands of other people; both young and old," he wrote. "She survived the acute infection but was left with lung and neurological damage that destroyed her will to eat and her ability to breathe well enough to sustain arousal and consciousness. Over an 8-week period she gradually slipped away and died peacefully this morning."

Continue Reading
 
 