Mary Trump brilliantly shuts down Meghan McCain’s accusation that she’s attacking the president to get rich

55 mins ago

Conservative Republican activist Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” is no fan of President Donald Trump, who she continues to hold in very low regard because of all the derogatory things he said about her late father, Sen. John McCain of Arizona. But when the president’s niece, Mary Trump, appeared on “The View” this week, McCain was critical of her new tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — which is the top-selling book on Amazon and sold 1.35 million copies during its first week, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

In a tense interview, the 55-year-old author pushed back against McCain’s insinuation that she was motivated by a desire for some type of “revenge” and to get rich.

“I think I’ve made it clear to your publishers: I don’t like books like this,” McCain told Mary Trump. “I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power, because they’re told from the one side — and often, the subjects are villainized to the point that I don’t actually end up believing the stuff written. There’ve been books written about my family which are complete and total garbage, told from a skewed perspective. And at the end of the day, you get a really good paycheck out of it. But I don’t think it’s that legitimate. What do you say to people like me who think this is just a really good way for you to get a paycheck right now?”

Trump’s response to McCain was calm and matter-of-fact, not angry to overly defensive, when she explained, “I think if you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I’m not some stranger writing it; I’m his niece.”

Mary Trump is the daughter of the late Fred Trump, Jr., one of President Trump’s brothers and the son of family patriarch, Fred Trump, Sr. In her book, she describes Fred Trump, Sr. as a highly domineering man who was furious with her father for pursuing a career in aviation rather than working in the family’s real estate business — and she alleges that some of President Trump’s worst qualities came from his desire to please his father.

The author described her book as a “narrative…. about my family and how Donald became the person that he is,” telling McCain, “If I had wanted some measure of revenge — if I had wanted to cash in, as you say, I would have done this ten years ago when Donald was still a very public figure and I would not have been taking the risks that I’m taking. We’ve all seen how whistleblowers fare in this administration. So, I would have much preferred not to do this, but I felt it was extremely important that the American people have all of the information they need in order to make an informed decision.”

McCain, however, questioned how many insights Mary Trump really has about her family since she isn’t close to her cousins, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump Kushner. And the author responded that her relationship with her cousins is irrelevant to the subject matter in her book.

Trump told McCain, “I’m not entirely sure why you’re so focused on my cousins, who, again, are so much younger than I am….. I think to focus on these things is to take away from the actually important things I write about in the book.”

Kayleigh McEnany ‘fact-checked by some animated puppies’ after lying about Paw Patrol

1 min ago

July 24, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was fact-checked by an animated children's show on Friday.

During her White House briefing, McEnany said President Donald Trump “is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

https://twitter.com/AndrewSolender/status/1286726605151375361

However, the Nickelodeon show has not been canceled, as the show posted on Twitter:

The eviction ban is running out — and some landlords are gearing up to kick out renters

19 mins ago

July 24, 2020

As tenants across Florida lost their jobs and incomes during the coronavirus pandemic, executives at Axiom Realty Partners LLC, whose portfolio includes at least nine apartment buildings throughout the Southeast, applied pressure on some tenants to either pay rent or move out.

One Axiom tenant, who asked that her name not be used for fear of retribution from her landlord, told ProPublica that she fell behind on rent in early April when her 4-year-old’s day care closed because of the pandemic.

She was forced to leave her job at a staffing firm to take care of the child, who has severe autism. She relied on $275 per week in state unemployment benefits to support herself and her two young children, but money was still tight. She hasn’t met the eligibility requirements for an additional $600 per week in federal assistance.

Trump hates looking like a loser — right now he looks like one of the biggest losers in U.S. history: op-ed

29 mins ago

July 24, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Henry Olsen says that although President Trump recently canceled his scheduled convention acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida, due to the states continued coronavirus spread, the move nevertheless reflects a Trump pattern of "belatedly recognizing that fighting the coronavirus is Americans’ top priority."

"Trump has, unfortunately, long resisted this notion," Olsen writes. "Throughout March and April, he veered between prioritizing fighting the virus and displaying a barely concealed desire to see this fight quickly put behind him. As the novel coronavirus’s spread slowed, he shifted to show support for a quick reopening to turbocharge the economy. He never adopted the views of some extremists such as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), who said he was willing to risk older people’s lives to keep the economy open. But that’s what millions of older people thought Trump believed as he played down their real fears and emphasized getting back to business."

