Maskless man arrested after threatening Black grocery store worker during racist meltdown

A man in Hope Mills, North Carolina, was arrested by police after a video circulated social media showing him yelling racial slurs at a Black grocery store employee, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

Eric Shane Cahoon, 41, was arrested on Monday and charged with ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct by abusive language, communicating threats, intoxicated and disruptive behavior, and second-degree trespassing.

The video was captured by a customer in a local Food Lion store. During the confrontation, Cahoon calls the worker a racial slur and repeatedly challenges him to fight.

