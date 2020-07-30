Maskless man has public meltdown over Black Lives Matter mask: ‘You’re a racist — I suppose you kneel for the flag!’

A man claiming to be a war veteran was caught on camera having a public meltdown because another man was wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask.
The video, which was taken in a Paula’s Donuts parking lot in Western New York, shows the man angrily confronting the person filming him who’s wearing a BLM mask.
“You’re the racist!” he yelled at him. “I’m a goddamned war vet!… What are you, a college punk that don’t even know what time it is?”
“Really, and that’s because I wore a Black Lives Matter mask?” the man filming him asked.
“Yes, because you’re a god-darned racist!” the man shouted back. “You are a racist!”
The man continued to berate the man in the BLM mask.
“I suppose you kneel for the flag too!” he yelled.
The man then proceeded to enter the donut shop — without putting on a mask.
Watch the video below.
