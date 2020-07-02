Quantcast
Mayor spikes effort to paint ‘thin blue line’ at police station: ‘Requests from white supremacists have no place’

1 min ago

The mayor of Tuscon has stopped an effort to paint a “thin blue line” in front of a police station.

“Today, my office was made aware of a request made by an individual with known ties to white supremacist ideology to paint a ‘thin blue line’ in front of the TPD Headquarters,” Mayor Regina Romero wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I unequivocally disavow this effort that serves to incite and divide our community, and minimizes the Black Lives Matter movement,” she explained.

“All public art requests, especially those that use City resources, should be treated on a case-by-case basis and consider whether they reflect our City’s values. Requests coming from a known white supremacist sympathizer clearly do not pass this test,” Romero wrote. “This is unacceptable.”


