McConnell faces backlash from his own party after unveiling GOP’s coronavirus relief proposal

After unveiling their latest coronavirus aid package which slashes the federal benefit from $600 per week in addition to state unemployment to $200, Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans are finding themselves on the receiving end of backlash from members of their own party, Reuters reports.
While Democrats have rejected the package, saying that it falls short, some Republicans also offered their own criticisms, calling the plan too costly.
“I’m not for borrowing another trillion dollars,” GOP Senator Rand Paul told reporters.
“I’m very concerned about the amount of money we’re talking about,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said according to POLITICO. “What I don’t want to do is bail out the states. That’s wrong.”
Also upsetting Republicans is a provision in the bill that allocates nearly $2 billion in funding for the construction of a new FBI headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said it “was kind of a strange addition,” while Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said he was “a little surprised by” the provision.
When asked about the provision, Graham said that it “makes no sense to me.”
