McDonald’s latest to require face masks in US as COVID-19 continues to surge
McDonald’s on Friday became the latest US corporate giant to require customers to wear face masks as it paused additional dining room reopenings in response to the US coronavirus outbreak.
The fast-food giant, which has continued to serve in the US throughout the pandemic through its pickup and drive-through sites, said it will “ask customers to wear face coverings when entering our US restaurants effective August 1.”
The requirement is consistent “with our top priority: protecting the health and well-being of our and our franchisees, employees and customers,” McDonald’s said in a statement.
The action comes on the heels of recent announcements by Walmart, Target and a trove of US companies that have required face coverings of customers.
More states have required masks in recent weeks as the coronavirus outbreak has spread to numerous western and southern states. But such requirements have drawn criticism from a minority of the country that has complained of having their liberty suppressed.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who in early July issued a state-wide mask mandate after earlier resisting the move, said Friday that face masks were supported by 85 percent of voters in his state.
“We do not want to shut down again,” Abbott said on CNBC. “The only way we can go about this process of not shutting down is to embrace this prospect of wearing face masks.”
McDonald’s said it was also holding off on reopening additional dining rooms for another 30 days.
A conservative explains why Trump’s attempt to win suburban women will backfire
President Donald Trump is very fond of 1950s-like images. In May, he criticized CBS News reporters Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang for not being more like the stay-at-home mom Donna Reed portrayed on her sitcom, “The Donna Reed Show,” from 1958-1966 — and in a tweet posted on Thursday, Trump warned the “suburban housewives of America” that former Vice President Joe Biden, if elected, will destroy their way of life. Conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin slams Trump’s tweet in her new Washington Post column, arguing that it was “condescending” and underscores his problems with female voters.
IOC apologizes over 1936 Berlin Olympics film tweet
The International Olympic Committee on Friday deleted a tweet of film from Nazi Germany's 1936 Berlin Games which carried the "stronger together" hashtag and drew fierce criticism.
In the last of a series of tweets the IOC apologized to "those who feel offended."
The original tweet on Thursday was part of a series of 30 films showing the flame lighting at different Games and marking one year to the start of the postponed Tokyo Olympics next July.
"This is turning out to be quite a ThrowbackThursday already! Berlin 1936 marked the 1st Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron.
Christian group threatens to take action against board member Ted Yoho after his sexist slur towards Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
In the wake of a widely publicized confrontation between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), the Christian advocacy group Bread for the World voiced "concern" about the GOP representative's sexist slur that he hurled toward Ocasio-Cortez, Relevant Magazine reports.
Yoho is a board member of the organization.
In a post to its website, the group said Yoho’s “behavior in the past few days does not reflect the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day and we expect from our board members.”