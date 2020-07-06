Quantcast
Connect with us

McEnany gets grilled over Trump’s Confederate flag tweet: ‘He’s not making a judgment one way or another’

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump has not expressed support for the Confederate flag even though he complained about NASCAR banning the symbol.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked about Trump’s tweet claiming NASCAR’s ratings had faltered because it banned the Confederate flag.

“Why is the president so supportive of flying the Confederate flag?” NBC’s Peter Alexander wondered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you’re mischaracterizing the tweet,” McEnany replied. “The tweet was aimed at pointing out that the FBI report of the alleged hate crime at NASCAR concluded that the garage door pull which had been there since last fall was obviously not targeted at a specific individual because, in fact, it was a garage pull.”

Alexander pointed out that his question had been about the president’s support for the Confederate flag.

“The president never said that,” McEnany shot back. “Again, you’re taking his tweet completely out of context.”

“The president said that NASCAR saw bad ratings because they took down the Confederate flag,” Alexander observed. “Does he believe NASCAR should fly the Confederate flag and why don’t they fly it here?”

“The flag was mentioned in the broader context that he rejects that NASCAR men and women who go to these sporting events are racist,” McEnany opined. “When in fact, as it turns out, what we saw with the FBI report in the alleged incident of a hate crime, it was a complete indictment of the media’s rush to judgment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC’s Jonathan Karl followed up by asking McEnany to clarify if the president believes NASCAR made a mistake by banning the Confederate flag.

“He said he was not making a judgement one way or the other,” McEnany asserted. “The intent of the tweet was to stand up for the men and women of NASCAR and the fans.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump lobbyists worked with two businesses to score major COVID-19 cash from PPP loans

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

CNBC reported Monday that at least two businesses used lobbyist pals of President Donald Trump to score major PPP loans in the COVID-19 bailout.

"Lindblad Expeditions and Laundrylux Distribution, two companies that hired Trump-linked lobbyists Jeff Miller and Brian Ballard, received millions of dollars in small business relief loans," CNBC reported.

While Laundrylux denies any link between Ballard's lobbying, it raises questions about the ethics and transparency of distribution for the PPP bailout. Ballard recently helped raise over $560,000 for Trump's joint fundraising committees with firm partner Daniel McFaul. Ballard also serves as a Republican Party regional vice-chair while also working as a lobbyist for Laundrylux.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s niece condemns him as having the maturity of a 3-year-old in harsh new excerpt

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Despite efforts by members of the Trump family and their allies to prevent Mary L. Trump’s new tell-all book from being released, it looks like the book will be coming out sooner than previously expected. According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Simon & Schuster has announced that the release date for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” has been moved from July 28 to Tuesday, July 14 “due to high demand and extraordinary interest.”

Simon & Schuster also released the book’s back cover, containing insights into its contents and saying of President Donald Trump: “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Man falsely claims to be Navy SEAL while waving gun at Black homeowner during racist tirade

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Joseph Fucheck was caught on video spewing a racist tirade while waving a gun at a Black homeowner Miami. He also made a point to brag about his Purple Heart medal that he claims he received as a Navy SEAL, but according to police who later searched his home, his claims are fake.

"Fucheck, 58, has been masquerading as a Navy SEAL for years, adding another twist in the strange story that made headlines across the country," the Miami Herald reports. "The Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, which maintains paperwork for all SEALs since World War II, has no record of him. A real retired Navy SEAL, who tried confronting Fucheck a few years ago, called the man’s bogus dress uniform a 'total and complete mess.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image