Medical experts slam Trump for promoting game show host’s COVID-19 conspiracy theories

Published

24 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off the week with an early Monday morning storm of retweets, beginning with promoting a conspiracy theory from veteran game show host, conservative Chuck Woolery. Physicians and medical experts quickly stepped in to correct the record and to criticize the president for spreading false information about the deadly pandemic that has killed 140,000 Americans.

Claiming he is “sick of it,” the 79-year old Woolery tweeted that the “most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election.”

Woolery’s claims are false, and experts worked to ensure Americans knew he was spreading misinformation.

Here’s the Director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at Columbia Med:

This Columbia virologist had a few words for Woolery:

Vaccine Scientist and frequent MSNBC guest:

More:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
