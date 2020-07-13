Medical experts slam Trump for promoting game show host’s COVID-19 conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump kicked off the week with an early Monday morning storm of retweets, beginning with promoting a conspiracy theory from veteran game show host, conservative Chuck Woolery. Physicians and medical experts quickly stepped in to correct the record and to criticize the president for spreading false information about the deadly pandemic that has killed 140,000 Americans.

Claiming he is “sick of it,” the 79-year old Woolery tweeted that the “most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election.”

Woolery’s claims are false, and experts worked to ensure Americans knew he was spreading misinformation.

Here’s the Director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at Columbia Med:

Hi Chuck, ER doc here, We’re not lying. It’s actually really horrible to see people die from COVID19. And it’s not about the election. It’s actually still about the dying thing. And it’s preventable. ps the economy only comes back when we manage COVID. pss I’m also sick of it https://t.co/vg38luygBR — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) July 13, 2020

This Columbia virologist had a few words for Woolery:

OH MY GOD SHUT UP DATING GAME GUY https://t.co/T2egF7vEpS — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) July 13, 2020

Vaccine Scientist and frequent MSNBC guest:

That POTUS retweeted this nonsense says to me: 1. He lacks interest in slowing or halting #COVID19 2. The strategy is continue deflecting, first China, then @WHO, now the scientists themselves 3. We’ll need to seek a branch of Govt still willing or able to lead a federal response https://t.co/5go3W1ZglK — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 13, 2020

More:

I worked in a COVID field hospital in NYC. This man is a fucking idiot. https://t.co/xvj4ownMPc — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 13, 2020

Breaking: the host of Love Connection wants you to die. https://t.co/82lLYPlrHG — Jeremy Faust MD MS (@jeremyfaust) July 13, 2020

It’s interesting what makes each of us sick. For the people I know it’s often #COVID19 itself not the doctors teaching people how to deal with this new reality. But you keep doing you, Chuck. https://t.co/QqhQm4pp2G — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) July 13, 2020

