Meghan Markle left ‘unprotected’ by British royal family: court papers
The Duchess of Sussex has claimed she was left “unprotected” by the royal family from “false and damaging” media articles when she was pregnant, according to leaked documents published on Thursday.
The claims were made in submissions as part of her high-profile case against the Mail on Sunday, website Mail Online and its owner Associated Newspapers.
The duchess, former American actress Meghan Markle, is claiming breach of privacy, data protection rights and copyright over the publication of extracts of correspondence to her estranged father, Thomas, after her wedding to Prince Harry.
In the papers, she submitted she had become “the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health”.
The “institution” of the monarchy failed to protect her from the accusations and she was “prohibited from defending herself”, they added.
The documents also refer to an article published in People, a US magazine, where five unnamed friends claim they were “rightly concerned for her welfare” following the reports.
The papers, widely cited in the British media on Thursday, add that Markle was not involved with the interview.
They also claim that her May 2018 wedding to Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, helped generate £1 billion $1.3 billion, 1.1 billion euros) in tourism revenue.
The couple quit frontline royal duties earlier this year and have waged an increasingly bitter war with the media, particularly the tabloid press.
Harry has likened what he said was a “ruthless campaign” against his wife to the treatment of his mother, Diana, princess of Wales.
She was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in August 1997, while being pursued by paparazzi photographers.
The couple now live with their young son, Archie, in California and have set up a non-profit organization focusing on the promotion of mental health, education and well-being.
A judge in the case has already struck out parts of the duchess’ claims, including that Associated Newspapers acted “dishonestly and in bad faith” and “deliberately dug up or stirred conflict” between her and her father.
The news group denies wrongdoing, and maintains publication was in the public interest and on freedom of expression grounds.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Renown psychiatrist worries ‘psychopath’ Trump will create ‘Reichstag incident’ before election and ‘destroy Democracy’
It now appears that Trump was aware — perhaps for as much as a year — that Russian agents had placed bounties on the heads of American soldiers serving in Afghanistan. That's only the most recent example of the president's betrayal of his oath of office.
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Mitch McConnell suddenly changed his tune on wearing masks
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the growing chorus of Republicans who are breaking ranks with President Donald Trump on wearing masks -- and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained why.
Even the president himself backed off a bit, saying Wednesday that he was "all for masks," but he's spent the past two months questioning the science about their effectiveness against coronavirus -- but his stance is widely unpopular with most voters.
2020 Election
‘Appalling’: Health experts bury Dallas church that hosted Mike Pence after choir members test positive for COVID-19
Public health experts are slamming a Dallas megachurch that hosted Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend after several of its choir members tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.
BuzzFeed News reports that "at least five members of the choir and orchestra" at the First Baptist church in Dallas tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the weeks leading up to Pence's visit.