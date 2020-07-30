Michael Steele on the passing of his buddy Herman Cain: ‘We cannot stop you from being stupid’

The former chair of the Republican National Committee had harsh words for followers of President Donald Trump after the passing of Herman Cain.

Cain attended Trump’s controversial rally in Tulsa that was held in defiance of public health guidelines and subsequently died of COVID-19.

“Look, Herman Cain was a buddy of mine,” Steele said. “I appreciated every moment I got to spend with him and my heart goes out to him and his family for this loss.”

“The reality of it is for those who don’t think this is serious, those who think this is some made-up China virus that was imported into the country, you know, live in that bubble and you will die in that bubble. That’s all that can be said.”

“Folks, we cannot — we cannot stop you from being stupid,” he continued. “We put the information out there. We’ve tried to educate and inform. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists in the country summarily dismissed by this administration and particularly the president. You know what the realities are, you’ve had family members and friends that have been sick and dying since it began. I can’t help your stupidity at this point, that’s your risk, it won’t be mine.”

Wear the damn mask,” Steele instructed.

“Amen to that,” anchor Joy Reid replied.

