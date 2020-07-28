Mick Jagger and Michael Stipe sign letter demanding campaign song consent

Several top musicians, including Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow, have signed a letter demanding that politicians get their consent before playing their songs at campaign rallies.

The soundtrack to political events was a hot topic during the 2016 election and is again this year, with several stars objecting to President Donald Trump playing their songs without permission.

Michael Stipe of REM, Regina Spektor and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler were among others to put their name on the letter, which was written in partnership with the Artist Rights Alliance, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

“No artist should be forced to compromise their values or be associated with politicians they don’t respect or support,” the Artist Rights Alliance tweeted on Tuesday.

“To defend free speech and political expression, we’re calling on campaigns to get permission before using music at political events,” it added.

Last month, British rock legends the Rolling Stones threatened legal action against Trump for his use of their classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at campaign rallies.

The same month, the family of rock musician Tom Petty issued a cease and desist letter over Trump’s use of “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally in Tulsa on June 20.

Queen complained when Trump walked on stage to their anthem “We Are The Champions” during a Republican Party event in Cleveland, Ohio in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, Neil Young and the estate of singer Prince all have also hit out after Trump used their songs.

Other signatories of the letter revealed Tuesday include Lionel Ritchie, Elvis Costello, and bands Blondie, Green Day and Pearl Jam, Rolling Stone said.

© 2020 AFP