Mick Jagger and Michael Stipe sign letter demanding campaign song consent
Several top musicians, including Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow, have signed a letter demanding that politicians get their consent before playing their songs at campaign rallies.
The soundtrack to political events was a hot topic during the 2016 election and is again this year, with several stars objecting to President Donald Trump playing their songs without permission.
Michael Stipe of REM, Regina Spektor and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler were among others to put their name on the letter, which was written in partnership with the Artist Rights Alliance, Rolling Stone magazine reported.
“No artist should be forced to compromise their values or be associated with politicians they don’t respect or support,” the Artist Rights Alliance tweeted on Tuesday.
“To defend free speech and political expression, we’re calling on campaigns to get permission before using music at political events,” it added.
Last month, British rock legends the Rolling Stones threatened legal action against Trump for his use of their classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at campaign rallies.
The same month, the family of rock musician Tom Petty issued a cease and desist letter over Trump’s use of “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally in Tulsa on June 20.
Queen complained when Trump walked on stage to their anthem “We Are The Champions” during a Republican Party event in Cleveland, Ohio in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, Neil Young and the estate of singer Prince all have also hit out after Trump used their songs.
Other signatories of the letter revealed Tuesday include Lionel Ritchie, Elvis Costello, and bands Blondie, Green Day and Pearl Jam, Rolling Stone said.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump just showed his contempt for GOP voters
The Washington press corps is highly attuned to matters of decorum, language and nuance, and for the most part, I think that’s a good thing. Washington is a place where powerful people say one thing but mean another, and our democracy benefits generally when reporters compete with each other to get as close to the truth as possible.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
Such a cast of mind is unhelpful, however, when it comes to the current president. Donald Trump has repeatedly bait-and-switched White House correspondents, one day seeming to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, the next undermining that apparent seriousness with tales of woe, accusations of unfairness and breathtaking paranoia. By my count, we have seen at least three cycles this year in which the president exploded stories of his newfound “tone” within a few days or even hours.
2020 Election
Bill Barr refuses to agree federal law does not allow the president to change the date of the election: ‘Haven’t looked into that’
Attorney General Bill Barr is refusing to agree the President does not have the right to change the date of an election. Asked the question during his sworn congressional testimony on Tuesday Barr said he had not done any research into the matter.
Asked by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) "if a sitting U.S. president move an election date," Attorney General Barr replied, "I haven't looked into that question under the Constitution."
When provided with the exact statute, Barr refused to say that a sitting president cannot change the date of an election.
"I've never been asked that question," Barr obfuscated.
2020 Election
WATCH: Bill Barr indignantly admits he’s talked about Trump’s re-election with the president – even in cabinet meetings
Under intense questioning from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Attorney General Bill Barr admits he has discussed President Donald Trump's re-election campaign with the president, including in the White House while official business is being conducted.
"Yes or no: Have you discussed the president's re-election campaign with the president, or with any White House official or surrogate of the president?" Chairman Nadler asked.
"Well I'm not going to get in to my discussions with the President," Barr replied, refusing to answer.
"Have you discussed that topic with him? Yes or no?" Nadler pressed.