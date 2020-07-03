Quantcast
Mike Pence calls his wife ‘mother’ — and just referred to Trump as ‘my father’

Published

1 min ago

on

Mike Pence raised eyebrows on Friday when he sent a campaign message referring to President Donald Trump as “my father.”

“We need you right now,” Pence wrote in a campaign ad. “It’s going to take EVERY Patriot stepping up if we want to CRUSH Sleepy Joe’s dreams of turning America into a BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALIST Nation.”

“I convinced my father to give you another chance, which is why he’s decided to EXTEND your PERSONAL 500%-MATCH OFFER FOR 1 MORE HOUR,” Pence wrote.

NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny posted a screengrab of the advertisement.

Zadrozny also offered a theory that language could’ve have resulted from a copy and paste error with language from an ad that was meant to come from one of Trump’s children.

The vice president refers to second lady Karen Pence as “mother.”

