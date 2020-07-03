Mike Pence calls his wife ‘mother’ — and just referred to Trump as ‘my father’

Mike Pence raised eyebrows on Friday when he sent a campaign message referring to President Donald Trump as “my father.”

“We need you right now,” Pence wrote in a campaign ad. “It’s going to take EVERY Patriot stepping up if we want to CRUSH Sleepy Joe’s dreams of turning America into a BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALIST Nation.”

“I convinced my father to give you another chance, which is why he’s decided to EXTEND your PERSONAL 500%-MATCH OFFER FOR 1 MORE HOUR,” Pence wrote.

NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny posted a screengrab of the advertisement.

Zadrozny also offered a theory that language could’ve have resulted from a copy and paste error with language from an ad that was meant to come from one of Trump’s children.

The vice president refers to second lady Karen Pence as “mother.”

The Trump campaign seems to have copy pasted the text from a Trump son ad onto Mike Pence’s ad account and I can’t stop thinking of Pence calling Trump, “my father.” pic.twitter.com/1xTKXQKP6d — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 3, 2020