Mike Pence torched for warning America will ‘decline’ under Biden: ‘Has he looked out his window lately?’

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday issued an ominous warning about electing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — and wound up facing instant ridicule.

During a campaign speech in Wisconsin, Pence outlined the stakes for America in the upcoming election.

“Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many Twitter users were quick to point out, the United States at the moment is already perceived to be in decline, as it is grappling with double-digit unemployment and the highest numbers of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any country in the world.

Additionally, polling shows that just 24 percent of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction, while 69 percent say it’s going in the wrong direction.

Check out some reactions to Pence’s speech below.

Has VP Pence looked out his window lately? Or looked at the news? Or maybe that data that is no longer being sent to the CDC? America is already in decline because of his and Trump's failures! Time for them to go! — Mark Maunder (@NotInPoliteCo) July 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"A Path of socialism and decline"? Where has he been in the past 4 years? pic.twitter.com/Ub110VXLY3 — George Orwell’s Ghost (@Orwellian25) July 17, 2020

Mike Pence is not aware of how far we have declined under Trump's one-person rule. He is not even aware! That is why I'm voting for Joe. — Peter Konieczko (@sandboxpete) July 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

OH OH MORE DECLINE THAN THIS ADMINISTRATION? REPUBLICANS GREED AND LACK OF HUMANITY IS DISGRACEFUL! I WOULD RATHER LIVE POOR IN A HUT WITH MY LOVED ONES "ALIVE" THAN HAVE A LOADED BANK ACCOUNT! FAMILY AND PEACE OF MIND OVER HATE, DOLLARS AND THE REPUBLICAN WAY ANY DAY — American citizen w/sense (@BJuanittab39) July 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As said by someone leading a charge that has already killed more thank 140K Americans. So much winning, Mike. — Jason C Hopcus (@JasonCHopcus) July 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

30 million out of work who need government assistance and this is how you plan to win their vote? — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) July 17, 2020

Yeah, there's "opportunity".

The "opportunity" to die from COVID

To lose your employer based HC.

To have Trump regulate women's reproductive rights.

To have servicemembers die at the hands of Russian bounties.

To have tens of millions unemployed.

To have Trump line his pockets. — Jeff "Screaming Inside His Heart" Cronin (@CroninJThomas) July 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kind of rich from the Administration sending it's gestapo to Portland while overseeing an economic depression and a pandemic. So is it that the Trump Administration is just dumb as a box of rocks or do they just assume their voters are? Or both? — Alan (@JudahTheHammer) July 17, 2020

"Decline" is the entire result of the #MAGA mantra. It's the sad reality we now live in. — Pithy Quips (@PithyQuips) July 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT