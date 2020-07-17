Quantcast
Mike Pence torched for warning America will ‘decline’ under Biden: ‘Has he looked out his window lately?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday issued an ominous warning about electing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — and wound up facing instant ridicule.

During a campaign speech in Wisconsin, Pence outlined the stakes for America in the upcoming election.

“Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline,” he said.

As many Twitter users were quick to point out, the United States at the moment is already perceived to be in decline, as it is grappling with double-digit unemployment and the highest numbers of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any country in the world.

Additionally, polling shows that just 24 percent of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction, while 69 percent say it’s going in the wrong direction.

Check out some reactions to Pence’s speech below.

