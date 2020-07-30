Mike Pompeo testifies he ‘fought on the border of East Germany’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified before Congress about his service in the U.S. Army when he served in West Germany before the Berlin Wall fell. That same unit is now being recalled back to the United States as President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Germany

Pompeo was too young to have served in the Vietnam War, only serving from 1986-1991, however, at no time was there a war that broke out on the Berlin Wall between East and West Germany.

The “war” that he referenced would have come just a few years before the reunification of Germany when the sides were negotiating peace.

The comment sparked confusion among those watching Pompeo testify to the Senate hearing.

Maybe there was a bar on the border of East Germany and someone beat up Pompeo there. That’s the only explanation that would be believed. — LaComadre Loves Good Trouble (@ChooseWiselyEse) July 30, 2020

Wth is this loon talking about? He is one year younger than I am. There were no wars to fight on the border of East Germany in my lifetime. None. Zero. He is completely deranged. https://t.co/KX22JXquZQ — Deep State Steve (@SteveWasHereb4) July 30, 2020

See the video below:

Here's Mike Pompeo claiming "I fought on the border of East Germany" (there was no fighting on the border of East Germany) h/t @julianborger pic.twitter.com/eBPZ82tlZh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020