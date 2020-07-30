Quantcast
Mike Pompeo testifies he ‘fought on the border of East Germany’

Published

1 min ago

on

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified before Congress about his service in the U.S. Army when he served in West Germany before the Berlin Wall fell. That same unit is now being recalled back to the United States as President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Germany

Pompeo was too young to have served in the Vietnam War, only serving from 1986-1991, however, at no time was there a war that broke out on the Berlin Wall between East and West Germany.

The “war” that he referenced would have come just a few years before the reunification of Germany when the sides were negotiating peace.

The comment sparked confusion among those watching Pompeo testify to the Senate hearing.

See the video below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Conservative National Review writer shreds Trump's 'weak, self-defeating call for delaying the election'

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's suggestion about delaying the 2020 presidential election is getting some significant pushback in some conservative circles.

National Review writer Dan McLaughlin, for one, writes that Trump's decision to float delaying the election is not only a terrible precedent, but is also impossible for him to achieve.

Breaking Banner

'Murder or suicide': Trump faces immediate backlash for Tulsa rally after Herman Cain dies of COVID

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump felt immediate backlash on Thursday after a former Republican presidential candidate who attended his Tulsa campaign rally died from COVID-19.

Representatives for Herman Cain confirmed that the 74-year-old former GOP candidate died this week from complications due to COVID-19. Cain was thought to have contracted the disease while attending Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Twitter users swiftly blamed the president for Cain's death.

"Herman Cain's death has gotta be on Trump's hands, right?" one person asked.

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump just lost the last talking point he had for the election: conservative columnist

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin cited the new economic numbers as the last tool that President Donald Trump had to salvage what little was left of his chances to win.

Rubin posted her column just after the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve released a statement schooling Trump and his economic adviser Larry Kudlow about the impact Trump's actions around the coronavirus has had on the economy.

