Military member calls out ‘beta’ wimps who complain about wearing a mask
A member of the military is calling those complaining about wearing a mask a “beta b*tch,” noting that as a soldier he’s required to wear far worse.
The cloth balaclavas, he explains, are terrible and a soldier must pull them away from their face to be understood when speaking.
“Don’t even get me started on this ball of fun,” he says sarcastically, pointing to a photo waring a plastic gas mask.
“You’re gonna be fine,” he goes on. “Stop being a little beta b*tch. And to you other geniuses who are like, ‘This is America! I have the freedom not to wear a mask!’ Call it dress code, Kevin!”
See the video below:
Wear a mask, you dummy pic.twitter.com/s4hevUZnSt
— gregarious (@gryking) July 21, 2020
