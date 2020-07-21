Military member calls out ‘beta’ wimps who complain about wearing a mask

A member of the military is calling those complaining about wearing a mask a “beta b*tch,” noting that as a soldier he’s required to wear far worse.

The cloth balaclavas, he explains, are terrible and a soldier must pull them away from their face to be understood when speaking.

“Don’t even get me started on this ball of fun,” he says sarcastically, pointing to a photo waring a plastic gas mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re gonna be fine,” he goes on. “Stop being a little beta b*tch. And to you other geniuses who are like, ‘This is America! I have the freedom not to wear a mask!’ Call it dress code, Kevin!”

See the video below: