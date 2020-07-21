Missouri high school sees coronavirus outbreak after prom and graduation ceremonies

Over 20 people have contracted coronavirus after attending a graduation ceremony and prom at a Missouri high school, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The positive cases come after a July 8 outdoor graduation ceremony followed by an off-site prom two days later for St. Dominic High School. Nineteen students tested positive for the virus, including two guests.

According to the Post-Dispatch, student activities will be canceled through August 9. Classes will begin again on August 17.