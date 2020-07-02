Mitch McConnell may start advising Senate Republicans to stop touting their support for Trump: report

According to Reuters, Republicans are more worried than ever that President Donald Trump is going to cost them control of the Senate — to the point that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may advise vulnerable incumbents to distance themselves from the president.

“Trump’s falling poll numbers worry some fellow Republicans they will lose control of the U.S. Senate, having already lost leadership of the House of Representatives in 2018,” said the report. “The source said perhaps as soon as August, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may have to advise Republican Senate candidates to distance themselves from Trump if needed to win election and keep their majority.”

Republicans are defending a number of vulnerable Senate seats, including in Colorado, Arizona, Maine, North Carolina, Iowa, Georgia, and Montana. Some forecasters now believe Democrats are slight favorites to win a majority in November.