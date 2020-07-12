Quantcast
Mitt Romney slams Trump for ‘unprecedented, historic corruption’ in commuting Roger Stone’s sentence

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Mitt Romney blasted President Donald Trump Saturday for “unprecedented, historic corruption” in commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence.Even as most other Republicans held their tongues, the Utah senator slammed Trump for trying to save his own skin by protecting Stone from punishment.“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” Romney tweeted.Stone was convicted last year of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding.He lashed out at Romney on S…

Nearly 1 in 4 US teachers at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with coronavirus

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

About one in four teachers in the U.S. are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if they get infected with the new coronavirus, according to a report released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.The foundation, a nonpartisan organization that focuses on national health care issues, looked at a series of factors identified by the Centers of Disease Control which could indicate that a person could be “more likely than others to become severely ill,” when they are exposed to the virus.They include several underlying health conditions — such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseas... (more…)

Jeff Sessions swings back at Trump for ‘juvenile insults’

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashed out Saturday at President Donald Trump after his onetime ally launched another salvo ahead of the Republican Senate primary run-off on Tuesday in Alabama.Sessions, whom Trump has derided as “Mr. Magoo,” touted himself as a trusted and independent conservative.“My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults,” Sessions wrote in a reply to Trump on Twitter. “Alabama does not take orders from Washington.”Trump has blamed Sessions for failing to protect him in the Russia collusion scandal, instead endorsing former Auburn Univer... (more…)

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter implore Americans: ‘Please wear a mask’

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, are encouraging everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.In a Saturday morning Twitter post, the Carters appear in a photo wearing white masks that have The Carter Center logo.“Please wear a mask to save lives,” the photo says in a message from the couple.In March, as the coronavirus spread across America, the Carters asked the public to donate to local groups working on the front lines of the coronavirus rather than The Carter Center, Jimmy Carter’s nonprofit organization.“We all have... (more…)

