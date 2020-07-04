Montana GOP ticket sidelined after exposure to COVID-positive Trump, Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle: report
The Montana Republican Party is facing a crisis after multiple members of the ticket were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
“Montana gubernatorial candidate Rep. Greg Gianforte and his running mate, Kristen Juras, confirmed Saturday they will self-quarantine after Gianforte’s wife, Susan, and Juras attended an event last week with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has since tested positive for COVID-19,” KBZK-TV reported Saturday.
Gianforte is currently Montana’s lone congressional representative. He is not running for reelection as he’s running for governor. In June, the Montana GOP nominated State Auditor Matt Rosendale to replace him.
“Staff with Republican Congressional candidate Matt Rosendale’s campaign confirmed Saturday that Rosendale was also at the event Guilfoyle attended and is self-quarantining while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test,” KBZK reported. “According to the campaign, Rosendale will self-quarantine and cancel events for two weeks, regardless of test results, “out of an abundance of caution.”
With Rosendale running for Congress, he seat as Auditor is also open in 2020. Republicans nominated Troy Downing to succeed him.
Downing’s campaign admitted to KBZK that he also attended the event and “will avoid personal contact and all public functions until a negative test result can be confirmed.”
