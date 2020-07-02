More than 100 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide
Yangon (AFP) – The bodies of at least 100 jade miners were pulled from the mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday, in one of the worst ever accidents to hit the perilous industry.Scores die each year while working in the country’s lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China.The disaster struck after an early bout of heavy rainfall close to the Chinese border in Kachin state, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post. “The miners were smothered by a wave of mud,” the statement sai…
Scientists puzzled by massive star that vanished without a trace
That left many scientists scratching their heads. How did Mother Nature manage to hide such a bright, enormous star, without leaving so much as a poof of smoke in its wake?
In a paper published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society this week, astronomers raised two possible theories as to why the massive luminous blue variable (LBV) star has gone missing.
Gun attack leaves 24 dead in central Mexico
Gunmen on Wednesday attacked a drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico, killing at least 24 people and leaving seven wounded, local authorities said.
According to preliminary information, the attackers "entered the scene, forced (the victims) onto the ground and shot them," said Pedro Cortes, secretary of public security in Irapuato, located northwest of Mexico City in Guanajuato state.
"We have reports that the (armed) subjects arrived in a red vehicle, no further information is known. The preliminary report we have is of 24 dead people and seven wounded," he added.
Authorities are working on locating the vehicle, Cortes said.
Actor Geoffrey Rush wins ‘largest ever’ Australian defamation payout from Rupert Murdoch
Hollywood star Geoffrey Rush won a record multimillion-dollar payout Thursday after an appeal by a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper against a defamation ruling was thrown out by an Australian court.
The Oscar-winner will receive US$2 million for lost earnings and compensation after a court rejected an appeal seeking reduced costs and a retrial of the case.
The decision -- against News Corp's Australian subsidiary Nationwide News -- is the latest twist in the ongoing legal battle between Rush and the Daily Telegraph, which accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour toward female cast members.