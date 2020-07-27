Morocco shuts down major cities after spike in Covid-19 cases
Morocco will stop people entering and leaving some of its biggest cities from midnight to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the interior and health Ministries said on Sunday.
The cities to be locked down include the economic powerhouse of Casablanca as well as Tangier, Marrakech, Fez and Meknes.
The country eased a nationwide lockdown a month ago, though international flights are still suspended except special flights by national airlines carrying Moroccans or foreign residents.
On Sunday, the health ministry said 633 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, one of the biggest daily rises so far, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 20,278, with 313 deaths and 16,438 recoveries.
Morocco has carried out 1.1 million tests and has made mask-wearing mandatory. It has extended an emergency decree, until August 10, giving authorities leeway in restoring restrictive measures on a region-by-region basis depending on developments in the epidemic.
The government expects Morocco to record a budget deficit of 7.5% of gross domestic product this year, and the economy to shrink by 5%.
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
The Texas death count is rising faster — with 1,000 new coronavirus fatalities in just 6 days
Texas reached another grim milestone Sunday when it surpassed 5,000 deaths from the new coronavirus. In doing so, the state reported 1,000 deaths in six days, four days faster than it took to hit that total the previous time.
According to state health data released Sunday, 5,038 people in Texas had died from the virus. That’s 153 more deaths than the day before and 1,080 more than a week ago. Public health experts have said that reported totals are likely to be an undercount because not all people who died with coronavirus symptoms were tested.
Breaking Banner
White House adviser Larry Kudlow ‘a clown — he hasn’t gotten anything right in six months’: Economics professors
Two economists walked through the shocking lack of understanding that Senate Republicans seem to have about the desperations Americans are facing in the COVID economy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) explained in a CNN interview this week that the $600 in unemployment funds was just an easy way of giving a neutral sum of money that could be applied universally to people in expensive areas and places with more affordable cost of living. Normally, unemployment gives a percentage of funds based on previous employment. For those working in the gig-economy or living off of tips, a percentage isn't exactly the most helpful way to calculate it.
2020 Election
‘A serious situation’ in Texas as internal GOP polls show Trump losing: MSNBC analyst
Taking a look at polling in Texas that shows presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a slight lead over Donald Trump, an MSNBC analyst claimed internal GOP polls show similar results which is very bad news for the president.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston was asked about the president's problems in the normally reliable conservative state.
"Is Texas going blue?" host Witt asked. "Last time it did that was 1976, Jimmy Carter won by 51 percent. What are the odds this is time?"
"Better than they've been in a long time, at least since Bill Clinton was president," Livingston replied. "The internal polling is matching this. This is a serious situation for Republicans. I think the question going into the fall is, will some of these Republicans who support Joe Biden come home to the GOP or whether these numbers hold if the national parties start investing serious resources into the state -- could they move one direction or the other with a concerted television campaign."