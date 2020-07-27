‘Moron’ Trump adviser Larry Kudlow blasted for improperly wearing a face mask

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday got blasted on social media when he walked out of the White House wearing a face mask improperly and leaving his nostrils exposed.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Kudlow told reporters that he wanted to wear a mask “because reporters are wearing them and he’s been encouraging mask-wearing lately.”

However, medical experts say that wearing a face mask that doesn’t cover your nose is close to useless, as it still allows nasal droplets to escape into the air.

Kudlow’s botched face mask gambit was widely mocked on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

Kudlow is wrong about everything, including how to wear a mask. — Emily Kathryn (@emmykn) July 27, 2020

Larry Kudlow, in addition to not understanding how the economy works, also fails to understand how the respiratory system works. — Heath McKenny (@mckennyfoto) July 27, 2020

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ over your nose, Larry, over your nose. https://t.co/1XaVbNyTAa — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 27, 2020

The mask is under his nose. Like wearing a speedo with your penis hanging out. He is a moron. https://t.co/BDlAeGM8ub — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 27, 2020

Of course Larry Kudlow is wearing his mask wrong because Larry kudlow is (say it with me) wrong about everything all the time https://t.co/gS8xWxioFW — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 27, 2020

Apparently @larry_kudlow‘s knowledge of the economy is rivaled only by his understanding of how to wear a mask properly. https://t.co/UduyFoQ4Jy — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) July 27, 2020

The idea is to put it OVER your nose. Gezus. https://t.co/wqgXkX9i7L — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 27, 2020

Larry Kudlow – doesn’t know how to wear a mask

– said in February that COVID-19 was “contained”

– said in June there would not be a second wave of the pandemic

– thinks $200/week is “generous” enough for millions of Americans who are struggling. https://t.co/E7Bjt9YiMh — Swing Left (@swingleft) July 27, 2020

With the mask positioned this way, who knows what will go up Larry Kudlow’s nose.

Then again … — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 27, 2020

