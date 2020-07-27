Quantcast
‘Moron’ Trump adviser Larry Kudlow blasted for improperly wearing a face mask

2 mins ago

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday got blasted on social media when he walked out of the White House wearing a face mask improperly and leaving his nostrils exposed.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Kudlow told reporters that he wanted to wear a mask “because reporters are wearing them and he’s been encouraging mask-wearing lately.”

However, medical experts say that wearing a face mask that doesn’t cover your nose is close to useless, as it still allows nasal droplets to escape into the air.

Kudlow’s botched face mask gambit was widely mocked on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

