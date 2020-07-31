Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Mourning Nazis’: Trump ambassador blasted for visiting WWII-era cemetery on Jewish day of mourning, lamenting cost of war

Published

2 hours ago

on

U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra on Thursday visited a cemetery and called the experience a “terrible reminder of the cost of going to war and why we must always work towards peace.” Hoekstra is a former GOP Congressman who served as the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The cemetery is the burial place of dead German soldiers from both WWI and WWII. Thursday was a Jewish day of mourning, Tisha B’Av, known as “the saddest day on the Jewish calendar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In World War II the Nazis murdered an estimated 6 million Jews.

The nonprofit news site Michigan Advance notes that “Neo-Nazis have been known to visit to honor Nazis buried” at at the Ysselsteyn German war cemetery. It is the largest World War II German cemetery.

Why a United States Ambassador is mourning the deaths of German soldiers is incomprehensible to many, who expressed outrage on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on authoritarians and fascism:

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted economist David Rothschild:

ADVERTISEMENT

Fmr. Impeachment Special Counsel:

Former: CIA ops officer, GOP policy director, independent presidential candidate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative Political Analyst:

ADVERTISEMENT

More:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

Does coronavirus linger in the body? What we know about how viruses in general hang on in the brain and testicles

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

As millions of people are recovering from COVID-19, an unanswered question is the extent to which the virus can “hide out” in seemingly recovered individuals. If it does, could this explain some of the lingering symptoms of COVID-19 or pose a risk for transmission of infection to others even after recovery?

I am a physician-scientist of infectious diseases at the University of Virginia, where I care for patients with infections and conduct research on COVID-19. Here I will briefly review what is known today about chronic or persistent COVID-19.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr has done this before

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

As violent crime continued to climb in Chicago and other cities across the country, Attorney General William P. Barr announced that the U.S. Department of Justice was mobilizing to help: Dozens of federal agents would be sent to work with local police to combat gangs and illegal guns.

“Our message to gangs, gang leaders and gang members is this: When we throw the federal book at you, it will be a knockout blow,” Barr said.

That was in 1992, during Barr’s first stint leading the Justice Department, under former President George H.W. Bush.

If it sounds too recent or familiar to have happened nearly three decades ago, that’s because Barr, now attorney general under President Donald Trump, made a strikingly similar announcement on July 22.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Dangerous’ Trump is ‘going down in flames’ and wants to take the country with him: conservative

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis claimed that Donald Trump's professed desire to delay the November election is a sign he knows he's "going down in flames" and that should worry Republicans and Democrats alike because that makes the president dangerous.

Under a headline proclaiming "Trump Finally Admits That His Election Is Swirling Down the Golden Toilet," Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to Trump -- said the president likely ramped up his claims of a "rigged election" because of terrible economic news on Thursday as a distraction only to make it obvious to all that he knows he's going down to defeat.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image