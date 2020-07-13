Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC anchor goes after Fox News for Tucker Carlson ‘dabbling’ in white supremacy

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes blasted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for white supremacy on Monday.

Hayes played clips of Carlson discussing white supremacy on-air.

“If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably. It is actually not a real problem in America,” Carlson falsely claimed. “This is a hoax.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayes blasted the segment.

“Tucker Carlson wants you to believe the concern about white supremacy in America is a hoax, which is very convenient for a guy who’s show has been dabbling in it for years,” Hayes noted. “The truth is that white supremacy is alive and well in this country, on TV and certain corners of the internet where racists get together and post this stuff.”

Hayes recounted shocking internet posts by Trump supporter Blake Neff, who was the lead writer on The Tucker Carlson Show before resigning on Friday after his racist comments were uncovered.

“Fox knows what it’s selling, as does Tucker Carlson,” Hayes noted. “And the president, of course, knows what they’re selling because he loves it all, he’s constantly tweeting clips because in America 2020, the racist losers who trade vile jokes on the internet forum are the ones who write the words the talking heads say into a camera and then the president tweets out.”

“Those people who write that stuff on message boards, they’re basically running the country,” he concluded.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s the huge blunder Trump made against Jeff Sessions on the eve of the Alabama GOP primary

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

On the eve of the Republican primary in Alabama, President Donald Trump may have committed a blunder that could backfire for his preferred candidate.

Trump is backing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in his campaign against Jeff Sessions, who held the seat until retiring to become Trump's attorney general.

In a campaign call with the former Auburn coach, Trump brought up current University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. But Trump, who has repeatedly questioned Joe Biden's mental prowess, screwed up Saban's name.

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1282866172778680320

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Congress petitions Supreme Court over their ‘urgent’ investigations into Donald Trump: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The House of Representatives is reviving efforts to obtain financial documents from Donald Trump as part of multiple investigations, Politico reported Monday.

"The House is planning to quickly revisit its effort to obtain President Donald Trump’s personal financial records, urging the Supreme Court on Monday night to take its final formal steps on the matter so lawmakers can reignite the issue in the lower courts," Politico reported.

"In a filing late Monday, the House’s top lawyer, Douglas Letter, urged the justices to immediately effectuate their July 9 ruling on the House’s subpoena for Trump’s records. Once the ruling is in force, the House can return to the U.S. District Court judge who initially heard the case and ask for renewed consideration," Politico explained. "But Supreme Court rulings typically don’t go into force immediately, and Letter noted that the Mazars ruling would normally take effect on Aug. 3 without the intervention of the justices. The lower courts can’t begin to take up the effort until the Supreme Court ruling takes hold, and the House is urging the justices to make that happen as quickly as possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House poised to ask governors to consider National Guard deployment for coronavirus data crisis: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump's White House believes that National Guard troops could hold the solution to the COVID-19 data crisis, according to a new report.

"The Trump administration is poised to ask governors to consider sending in the National Guard to hospitals to help improve data collection about coronavirus patients, supplies and capacity, according to draft letters, internal emails and hospital industry officials familiar with the plans," The Washington Post reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image