MSNBC anchor goes after Fox News for Tucker Carlson ‘dabbling’ in white supremacy

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes blasted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for white supremacy on Monday.
Hayes played clips of Carlson discussing white supremacy on-air.
“If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably. It is actually not a real problem in America,” Carlson falsely claimed. “This is a hoax.”
Hayes blasted the segment.
“Tucker Carlson wants you to believe the concern about white supremacy in America is a hoax, which is very convenient for a guy who’s show has been dabbling in it for years,” Hayes noted. “The truth is that white supremacy is alive and well in this country, on TV and certain corners of the internet where racists get together and post this stuff.”
Hayes recounted shocking internet posts by Trump supporter Blake Neff, who was the lead writer on The Tucker Carlson Show before resigning on Friday after his racist comments were uncovered.
“Fox knows what it’s selling, as does Tucker Carlson,” Hayes noted. “And the president, of course, knows what they’re selling because he loves it all, he’s constantly tweeting clips because in America 2020, the racist losers who trade vile jokes on the internet forum are the ones who write the words the talking heads say into a camera and then the president tweets out.”
“Those people who write that stuff on message boards, they’re basically running the country,” he concluded.
